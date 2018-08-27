Ducati India Launches The Complete Scrambler 1100 Range; Prices Start From INR 10.91 Lakh

Ducati India has announced the launch of all the three variants of its Scrambler 1100 range: Scrambler 1100, Special and Sport. The Scrambler 1100, Special and Sport have been priced at INR 10.91 Lakh, INR 11.12 Lakh and INR 11.42 Lakh (Ex-Showroom India) respectively. The bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 draws its inspiration from the iconic ’70s model while remaining faithful to the “Land of Joy” spirit.

The all new Land of Joy is now bigger and better and is equipped with a new L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled – 1079 cm3 engine, which delivers 88 Nm (65 lb-ft, 9.0 kgm) of torque @ 4,750 rpm. An agile Scrambler chassis set-up has been developed in parallel with the engine to put higher performance within reach of all riders. The Scrambler 1100 comes with 3 Riding Modes: Active, Journey and City.

The Scrambler 1100 also features Bosch Cornering ABS and Traction Control. The electronics package has evolved in line with Ducati tradition, to maximise active safety thanks to the Bosch inertial platform.

In addition to the Scrambler 1100, the bike comes with two more versions: Scrambler 1100 Special and Scrambler 1100 Sport.

The Special version draws its inspiration from the custom world and comes with spoked wheels for that retro Scrambler look as well as lower ‘bars, chromed exhaust headers, a brown leather quilted seat and a brushed swing arm.

The Sport comes equipped with adjustable Öhlins suspension for the sportiest Scrambler riders and shares its wheels with the standard model, but has some extra machining on the spokes.

The Scrambler 1100 also comes with new, specially designed accessories and a dedicated apparel line. The 1100 is available in ’62 Yellow and Shining Black color, with the Sport and Special in their own dedicated Viper Black and Custom Grey with yellow highlights on the tank color schemes respectively.