New 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Images, Features, Tech Specs, India Launch Date And Expected Prices

Suzuki Motorcycles India will reportedly extend its product portfolio with the launch of the new GSX-S750 and V-Strom 650. Unveiled at the Intermot 2016, the Suzuki GSX-S750 is the latest addition to the bikemaker’s naked street bike lineup. The bike employs the K5 engine architecture borrowed from the GSX-R750 due to its angle, which is closer to vertical than the current GSX-R750 engine. Here’s everything you need to know about the new 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750.

New 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Expected Prices

The new 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 will compete against the likes of Triumph Street Triple, Ducati Monster 797 and the Kawasaki Z900 so expect the prices to hover around INR 9-10 lakh.

New 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Expected India Launch Date

While there is official statement from Suzuki Motorcycles India, a recent report by Bikewale suggests that the new 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 should arrive at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

New 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Features and Details

The bike employs the K5 engine architecture borrowed from the GSX-R750 due to its angle, which is closer to vertical than the current GSX-R750 engine. This also allowed the maker to shorten the wheelbase of the GSX-S750 to suit its character. On the visual front, the design of the Suzuki GSX-S750 is inspired by its elder brother – GSX-S1000. The chassis performance has been improved with a new swingarm, and braking is enhanced with the addition of radial-mount calipers and new discs. The sharp styling is further complemented by its fairly potent engine.

Frame design is claimed to combine the advantages of a compact tubular-style street bike frame and a twin-spar sportbike frame. The motorcycle rides on inverted, gold-anodized KYB fork which feature a spring preload-adjustable design. At the rear is a link-type suspension, with a single shock absorber working through a progressive linkage, has 7-way adjustable spring preload.

The Suzuki GSX-S750 uses newly designed, 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels from TPR which come wrapped in Bridgestone Battleax Hypersport S21 radial tires.

Similar to the GSX-S1000, the new lightweight and compact instrument panel uses a LCD display that includes speedometer, tachometer, odometer, dual tripmeters, gear position, coolant temperatures, driving range, average fuel consumption, instantaneous fuel consumption, traction control, and a clock functions. The display has an adjustable intensity, white-color backlight for great nighttime visibility and is flanked by LED indicators for the turn signals, high beam, malfunction, traction control, ABS, plus coolant temperature and oil pressure alerts.

New 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Engine and Performance

Alike the litre-class GSX-S, the GSX-S750 is equipped with Suzuki’s easy-start system and low-rpm assist function. Over the outgoing GSR750, the GSX-S750 has more power and torque to boast about, all thanks to the new, 10-hole, long-nose fuel injectors from the older 8-hole design on the GSR. The 749cc liquid cooled inline four cylinder engine now makes around 112 Bhp at 10,500rpm and 81Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission. Also, the GSX-S is equipped with a new air box and exhaust.

New 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Safety

Anchoring duties are performed by twin, 310mm wave style brake rotors with four-piston Nissin Monobloc brake calipers up front and a single-piston rear caliper at the rear. Safety net includes ABS and three-mode traction control. The traction control system assists the rider through various riding environments and continuously monitors front and rear wheel speeds, the throttle position, crank position, and gear position, and when a slide is detected, reduces engine output to deliver smooth, continuous drive.

New 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Technical Specifications

Engine 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC Displacement 749 cc Bore x Stroke 72.0 mm (2.83 in) x 46.0 mm (1.81 in) Fuel System Suzuki Fuel Injection with SDTV Transmission 6-speed constant mesh Suspension Front Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped Suspension Rear Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped Brakes Front Nissin, 4-piston, Disc, twin Brakes Rear Nissin, 1-piston, Disc single Tires Front 120/70ZR17M/C (58W), tubeless Tires Rear 180/55ZR17M/C (73W), tubeless Fuel Tank Capacity 16.0 L (4.22 US gallons) Overall Length 2125 mm (83.6 in.) Overall Width 785 mm (30.9 in) Wheelbase 1455 mm (57.2 in.) Ground Clearance 135 mm (5.3 in.) Seat Height 820 mm (32.2 in.) Curb Weight 211 kg (465 lbs.)

New 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Image Gallery