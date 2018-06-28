Piaggio India Inaugurates New Showrooms In Burdwan, West Bengal

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, has announced the opening of its new dealership for the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia two-wheelers in Burdwan, West Bengal. The new showroom offers various products under the Vespa and Aprilia SR range.

The new dealership, with 1,500 sq. ft. showrooms, has been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle and premium experience which reflects the Italian heritage of the brands. Equipped with the best customer service, quality and experience, dealership aims to reach out to maximum customers in West Bengal.

On the occasion, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said that the new dealership resonates the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and would offer its customers extraordinary experience in the area of sales and Customer Service.

The new dealership was inaugurated in presence of Ashish Yakhmi, Business Head, Piaggio 2 Wheelers. The dealership is located at Ankur Engineers, Vivekananda College More Miyar Berh Po- Sripally, Burdwan – 713103.