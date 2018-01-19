New 2018 Mahindra Mojo UT300 Walk Around Video, Exhaust Sound and Changes

We’d like to give a big shoutout to YouTubers MotoMahal and Jayanth Vlogs for publishing these walkaround and first ride videos of the new Mahindra UT300 which essentially is the toned down version of the Mojo 300. The new Mahindra UT300, as reported earlier, has already reached the dealership. So what’s new on the UT300? The changes, as listed in the walkaround video include:

No LED DRL above the dual headlight

Upside down suspension has been replaced by a conventional unit

Single sided exhaust instead of the dual outlet on the Mojo

Raised handlebar and wider seat for more comfortable ergonomics

New side stand with added length

MRF 140-70 section tyres instead of Pirelli 150-60 units

Carburetor replaces the more expensive fuel injection system

Mechanically, as suggested in the video, the 294cc, single-cylinder carburetor engine continues to deliver the same power and torque output of 26 bhp @ 8,000 and 30 Nm 5,500 respectively.

Walkaround video of the new Mahindra UT300 (Courtesy: MotoMahal)

Check out the first ride impressions (Courtesy: Jayanth Vlogs)