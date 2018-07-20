New 2018 Honda NAVi Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced the launch of the new 2018 edition of NAVi. The motorcycle-scooter hybrid receives new features and colour for 2018.

The new 2018 Honda NAVi comes equipped with a fuel gauge and metal muffler protector. All new body coloured elements- grab rail, headlight cover, rear view mirrors and sporty red colour cushion spring add to its FUNtastic looks. The 2018 NAVi will also be available in two new vibrant colours. The standard NAVi is now available in 6 colour options: Patriot Red, Shasta White, Sparky Orange, Black, Ranger Green, Ladakh Brown.

Speaking about the launch of the 2018 Honda NAVi, Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that the along with the convenience value addition like stylish fuel gauge and muffler protector, new vibrant colors offer an extra zing for those who have an appetite for uniqueness.

Honda NAVi is powered by 109cc engine which makes 8PS at 7,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 8.96Nm at 5,500rpm gets tubeless tyres. It gets upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. The NAVi available at an attractive price of INR. 44,775 (ex-showroom Delhi).