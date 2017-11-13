New 2018 Ducati Panigale 959 Corse: Features, Tech Specs And Image Gallery

The new Ducati 959 Panigale Corse is the superlative sports version of the legendary Italian twin cylinder. Thanks to suspensions by Öhlins, type-approved Ducati Performance silencers in titanium by Akrapovič, a lithium-ion battery and a dedicated colour scheme inspired by the colours of the MotoGP, the 959 Panigale Corse is ready to race. The 955 cm3 Superquadro engine is Euro 4 type-approved and has a maximum power of 150 hp at 10,500 rpm. The maximum torque is 102 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

The chassis of the 959 Panigale Corse is based on a compact monocoque structure, in die-cast aluminium for added resistance with the Superquadro engine incorporated as a structural element. Attached directly to the cylinder heads, it houses two aluminium bushes to the front which in turn house the steering head bearings. In addition to working as a frame, the monocoque also acts as an air-box. It contains, in fact, the air filter as well as the throttle bodies and the fuel circuit, complete with injectors and it’s sealed off by the bottom of the aluminium fuel tank.

This exclusive version of the 959 Panigale is equipped with Öhlins suspensions. It has a multi-adjustable titanium-nitride treated Öhlins NIX30 fork with a diameter of 43 mm, and a multi-adjustable Öhlins TTX36 shock-absorber. The suspension fittings are completed by an adjustable steering damper, also by Öhlins.

The 959 Panigale Corse has a weight (kerb – bike with fluids, battery and fuel tank 90% full) of only 197.5 kg, 2.5 kg less than the 959 Panigale, thanks to the lithium-ion battery and titanium silencer.

The 959 Panigale Corse is fitted with an electronics package which includes ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and Ride-by-Wire (RbW). Thanks to the Ducati Riding Mode technology, these systems can be combined differently to give the bike three different personalities. The 3 Riding Modes available to the 959 Panigale Corse are Race, Sport and Wet.

959 Panigale Corse Features At Glance

Colours

Special racing colour scheme with black wheel rims

Equipment