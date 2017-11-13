Volkswagen Tiguan Sold Out In India For 2017?

If reports are to be believed, Volkswagen is said to have exhausted all its stock of the Tiguan SUV in India for 2017. From the time it was launched in India this year, Volkswagen has reportedly sold all the 800 units of the Tiguan to customers across the country. This also means that customers wanting to purchase the Tiguan will have to wait till next year to get their hands on one.

Launched earlier this year in the month of May, prices for the Volkswagen Tiguan start at INR 27.68 lakh for the base Comfortline variant and go up to INR 31.05 lakh for the top-end Highline variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai). Based on the company’s MQB platform, the new Tiguan SUV is manufactured at Volkswagen India’s plant in Aurangabad.

A few highlights of the Volkswagen Tiguan include all LED lighting (LED headlamps, LED tail lamps and LED DRLs), 17 inch alloy wheels, rear parking camera, panoramic sunroof, eight inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers, three zone climate control, electronically adjustable front seats, cruise control and leather upholstery. Safety features on the model include six airbags, ABS, ESC, rain sensing wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ASR EDL and EDTC.

At the heart of the Tiguan is a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that is capable of producing a power output of 143 PS and 340 Nm of torque. Mated to a seven speed DSG automatic transmission, the SUV is claimed to deliver a fuel economy of 17.06 kmpl.

Source: NDTV Auto