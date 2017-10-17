Maruti Suzuki Enhances Maruti Care App

Maruti Care, the service app which is available on iOS and Android platforms, was recently enhanced and received a few new features. Backed by a study conducted on the needs and requirements of its customer base, Maruti has introduced new features in the app in order to meet the needs of today’s consumers and assist them with service and utility support.

The customers can now get Easy On-Click Service Booking for their cars and check the status of their vehicle being serviced from their homes or workplace. Further, the customers have the option of paying the bills digitally through an integrated payment solution which facilitates them with secured transaction from anywhere. Through this app, the customers can also avail GPS enabled emergency on-road assistance at the tap on their mobile phones.

Following are a few key features of the Maruti Care App:

Reminds you of the service due for your car

Helps you find nearest Maruti Authorized Service Center

Book a Service for your car

Allows you to track status of your car while it is given for service

Enables you to make payment digitally for services availed

Let’s you give feedback of the service availed

Avail On-Road Service Assistance

Provides Driving and Maintenance Tips

Gives information on Alerts and Indicators

Shows you the past records of services done

Gives you an estimate cost of service

Gives you the cost of maintenance of your car basis past expense records

Speaking about the Maruti Care Application, Partho Banerjee, Executive Vice President (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “With rising customers’ expectations, it is crucial to epitomize their demands into overall service experience. Customers expect to be treated with utmost care for their service requirements and the definition of convenience for new age customers covers addressing of their service related needs through seamless digital integration. With customer convenience and care in mind, we have come up with the enhanced version of ‘Maruti Care App’ which continues our transformation journey further. With the launch of new version, we are taking a step forward in delivering our commitment of seamless online and offline integration for our service experience. The new interface and unique set of features will build on to the customer delight. With the convenience of a single tap, we aim to strengthen our pillars of reliability and transparency, and aim to strengthening a long lasting relationship with our customers.”