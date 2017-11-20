A Neat Render Imagines the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650

With the new 650cc engine finally revealed along with the new bikes it will push, a neat looking render of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 is out already. And it isn’t a mere figment of someone’s imagination as Royal Enfield’s CEO has himself mentioned that a bigger, faster, Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 is on the cards.

When asked if the new motor will be bolted on to the only entry-level adventurer available in India, he had said, “Yes, we will. In terms of Royal Enfield sales in India, it’s really 350cc motorcycles that are our true core product. But I’d say that in the order of 10% of our motorcycles in India are now 500cc, and 10% is now 60.000 bikes a year, so it’s not a small number anymore – and learning from that, you realise there is a case from the Indian perspective for a bigger engined Himalayan, not just for export markets, I always come back to India because any product that we do manufacture with an eye on other parts of the world has to have its roots in India, where we have 96% of Royal Enfield customers.”

Being more specific about the Himalayan, he added, “So back to your question about higher capacity, we have selected which models we will be making bigger and more powerful versions of than we have today, and the Himalayan is one of those – but because our Indian customer says so, not anyone overseas. However, I recognise of course that this is a benefit for our export sales, and as we get close to meeting demand in India for our products, then we must start to lift our sales overseas. In the next five-year horizon, we intend Royal Enfield should be No.1 in global sales in the middleweight segment.”

This matte black render retains the functional design of the Himalayan, pours some matte black paint all over it, and pairs the new 650cc motor to a 2-into-1 exhaust system. A neat looking tyre hugger hovers over knobblies and there’s a little flyscreen, as unlike the existing bike, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 should be a fast mile muncher. We expect the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 to arrive sometime in 2019 with a sub 4 lakh price tag.

Render Source: IAB