Nairobi Police Inducts The Mahindra Scorpio To Their Fleet

Mahindra joined hands with Nairobi Police Services as Mahindra delivered 100 units of Scorpio cab Pickup trucks to become the first Indian automaker in Kenya to lease vehicles to government services.

Company Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted a post sharing images of Scorpio which is painted in the Nairobi Police Blue. He also retweeted that Nairobi Police has received 100 units of Mahindra Scorpio cab pickup trucks. Anand Mahindra’s tweet reads “Nairobi, Kenya. We’re delighted to be a part of the Police Service team. The ‘Beast’ under the bonnet of the Scorpio is at their service!”

The Scorpio is also used as a Police car in India as well and is one of the most popular SUVs in the Mahindra Fleet. The Scorpio offered to Nairobi Police is the previous generation model.

The SUV gets the 2.2-litre mHawk, a four-cylinder diesel engine capable of producing 138 bhp of maximum power at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque between 1500-2800rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-Speed manual transmission. The Scorpio carries on with its imposing front grille with chrome inserts, 17-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs with side turn indicators, tailgate with chrome applique, sleek red lens LED taillights, and much more. It also gets factory-fitted accessories like body-hugging bumpers, fog lamp garnish set, decals, parking cover, alloy wheels, headrest-mounted DVD touchscreen, scuff plates, carpet mat set, and much more.

The new-gen Scorpio is around the corner which will be a massive update over the current one.

The next-gen Scorpio will be powered by the same petrol and diesel engines that power the Thar and the XUV700. The petrol engine will be the turbocharged 2.0-litre mStallion unit which will produce around 150 hp. The diesel engine will be a 2.2-litre mHawk unit which will produce power around the similar 150hp mark. Transmission options will include a manual and an automatic transmission. The next-gen Scorpio will get an option of AWD as well for the diesel powertrain