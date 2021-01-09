Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Receives a Price Hike

Royal Enfield launched its Meteor 350 some time ago, in 2020. The Meteor 350 was launched as a replacement for the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. Upon launch, the Meteor 350 went head to head with likes of the Honda Highness CB 350. Recently, Honda had hiked the prices of their Highness CB 350 and now, Royal Enfield has followed suit with its Meteor 350 as well.

More details

Many 2-wheeler manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, TVS, KTM, Kawasaki etc. had announced a price hike across their portfolio, effective mostly from January 2021. Honda also announced one for its Highness CB 350 as aforementioned.

Updated pricing

The Royal Enfield Meteor comes in 3 variants – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Previously, the Meteor Fireball retailed for INR 1,75,817. Now it has been hiked by as much as INR 2,927 to retail at INR 1,78,744. Similarly, the Meteor Stellar and the Supernova have received a hike of INR 3,010 and INR 3,146 respectively.

Now, to give you a perspective, the Honda Highness CB 350 range starts from INR 1,86,500 ( ex-showroom ), for the DLX variant, after a price hike of INR 1,500 while the Highness CB 350 DLX Pro retails currently at INR 1,92,500 ( ex-showroom ), after a price hike of INR 2,500.

The most popular motorcycle in the 200-500cc 2-wheeler segment is, without doubt, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, with around 50% of the market share. The Classic 350 range starts from INR 1,63,561 and stretches all the way up to INR 1,88,346 ( all prices, ex-showroom ). This means the entire Classic 350 range is more affordable than the base Honda Highness CB 350 variant. While the Meteor is also more affordable than the Highness CB 350 across the series.

Talking about the Meteor 350, it is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with 20.2BHP and 27Nm of peak outputs. It also comes with tripper navigation, a semi-digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sits on machine-finished alloy wheels measuring 19-inch front with 100/90 tyre and 17 inch rear wheel with 140/70 tyre. The new 350 motorcycle, based on the brand’s new ‘J’ architecture, receives a low seat along with high set handlebars and forward-set footpegs relating to an upright seating position and better rider comfort.