MV Agusta’s ₹82 Lakh Superveloce 1000 Ago Is a Living Tribute to Racing Legend Giacomo Agostini!

Quick Highlights:
- Limited to just 83 units worldwide
- Launched on Agostini’s 83rd birthday, celebrating MV Agusta’s 80th anniversary
- Powered by a 998cc inline-four, 208 hp, 116.5 Nm
- Ignition key contains a piece of Agostini’s original trophy
- Each bike signed by Agostini, includes racing gear & certificate of authenticity
Introduction: More Than Just a Motorcycle
MV Agusta has never held back when it comes to honoring its rich racing legacy — and with the Superveloce 1000 Ago, they’ve truly gone the extra mile. Limited to just 83 units and priced at €83,000 (around ₹82.41 lakh), this isn’t just another limited-edition superbike. It’s a rolling tribute to the greatest of all time, Giacomo Agostini, and a celebration of MV Agusta’s 80 years of racing excellence.
A Brief Glimpse into Agostini’s Greatness
Before we talk about the motorcycle, let’s talk about the man who inspired it — Giacomo Agostini,Widely regarded as one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time, if not the greatest. With a jaw-dropping 15 World Championships and 122 Grand Prix victories, Ago (as fans lovingly call him) didn’t just race — he defined an era.
He gave MV Agusta its golden years on the racetrack, becoming an icon not only in Italy but across the world. Celebrating his 83rd birthday with the Superveloce 1000 Ago feels like the perfect homage and tribute to a man who made speed an art form.
Built to Celebrate a Legacy
On June 18, 2025, MV Agusta revealed what may be one of its most sentimental machines yet — the Superveloce 1000 Ago. It’s more than just metal and mechanics; it’s a moving tribute to racing royalty.
Each of the 83 bikes is a collector’s dream. With Agostini’s signature on a gold-plated number plaque, and a tiny piece of his original trophy embedded in the ignition key, it’s as personal as a motorcycle can get.
The paint scheme? Fire Red and Magnum Silver with bold yellow highlights — an exact nod to Ago’s racing machines from his championship years.
Specs Snapshot: Superveloce 1000 Ago
|Feature
|Details
|Engine
|998cc inline-four, 208 hp, 116.5 Nm
|Frame & Chassis
|Steel trellis frame with aluminium side plates
|Suspension & Swingarm
|Single-sided swingarm, fully adjustable suspension
|Electronics
|Traction control, launch control, multiple ride modes
|Signature Touches
|Agostini’s signature, piece of race trophy in key
|Paint & Finish
|Fire Red & Magnum Silver with Yellow accents
|Extras Included
|Alcantara pillion seat, certificate of authenticity, cover
|Optional Kit
|Dainese racing suit + AGV helmet in Ago livery
|Price
|€83,000 (~₹82.4 lakh)
Engineered With Heart and History
While this bike looks like it belongs in a museum, it’s built to perform. The 208 hp motor isn’t just for show — it’s backed by track-spec electronics, a racer-friendly chassis, and precision handling. Whether you’re at a collector’s gala or on a scenic mountain road, the Superveloce 1000 Ago delivers more than adrenaline — it delivers pride.
And yes, MV Agusta has included comforts for the modern rider: advanced rider aids, high-quality finishes, and heritage design done right.
Final Word: When Passion Meets Precision
MV Agusta’s Superveloce 1000 Ago is a love letter on two wheels. It captures the spirit of a racer who gave everything to the sport — and puts that essence into something tangible.
For 83 fortunate lucky ones, this isn’t just a superbike — it’s history in motion, carrying the weight of championships, legends, and Italian craftsmanship.