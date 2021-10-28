Bajaj Family Showdown – Pulsar F250 Vs RS 200 Vs 220 F Vs Dominar 250: Specs Compared

Trending: 
The launch of the Pulsar F250 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic sports bike brand. Of course, we cannot forget how influential the previous iterations of the Pulsar have been for the Indian sports bike community. Hence, we pitch the F250 against its stablemates including the Dominar 250.

Price

Pulsar F250Pulsar RS 200Pulsar 220 FDominar 250
₹1.40 lakh₹1.63 Lakh₹1.33 lakh₹1.59 lakh

The Pulsar 220 F is the cheapest of the lot since it is also the oldest. The Pulsar F250 is just ₹7000 more than the 220 F. The Dominar 250 and RS 200 are much more expensive at around ₹1.60 lakh.

Bajaj Pulsar F250

Dimensions

Pulsar F250Pulsar RS 200Pulsar 220 FDominar 250
Wheelbase1351 mm1345 mm1350 mm1453 mm
Ground clearance165 mm157 mm165 mm157 mm
Seat height795 mm810 mm795 mm800 mm

The Pulsar F250 has the longest wheelbase and also the best ground clearance. However, the Pulsar RS 200 has a higher seat height.

Bajaj Pulsar Dagger edge edition (3)

Suspension and braking

 

Pulsar F250Pulsar RS 200Pulsar 220 FDominar 250
Front suspension37 mm Telescopic forkTelescopic with anti-friction bushTelescopic, with anti-friction bushTelescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travel
Rear suspensionMono shock with NitroxNitrox mono shock absorber with Canister5 way adjustable, Nitrox shock absorberMulti-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mm
Front brake300 mm disc300 mm disc280 mm disc300 mm disc
Rear brake230 mm disc230 mm disc230 mm disc230 mm disc
ABSSingle-channelDual-channelSingle-channelDual-channel

 

 

bajaj pulsar rs200 red rhs 925d

Powertrain

 

Pulsar F250Pulsar RS 200Pulsar 220 FDominar 250
EngineFuel injection system, twin spark, 4-stroke, DTS-I engine, liquid-cooledFuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4-Valve DTS-i FI engine, liquid-cooled4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark, DTS-i FI engine, oil-cooledSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, liquid-cooled, twin spark, FI
Displacement250 cc200 cc220 cc250 cc
Power24.1 Bhp24.2 Bhp20.1 Bhp26.6 Bhp
Torque21.5 Nm18.7 Nm18.55 Nm23.5 Nm
Transmission5-speed6-speed5-speed6-speed

The Dominar 250 is the most powerful in this comparison. The F250 comes a close second with power on par with the RS 200.

 

Bajaj Dominar 250

Features

The new Pulsar F250 gets a new Infinity Display that has virtually no bezels and shows information like a gear position indicator, distance to empty, clock, fuel efficiency, and the standard readouts. It also gets a USB mobile charger that is neatly placed near the tank flap. It also gets LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 (3)

The Pulsar RS 200 comes with a digital display that shows essential information such as speed, odometer, and a service reminder. It also comes with projector headlamps and dual-channel ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 – White and Red – 5

The Pulsar 220 F comes with a semi-digital instrument console that displays a range of information such as trip meters, odometer, speed, updated fuel level meter, distance-to-empty, fuel consumption, and backlit switchgear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F (1)

In terms of features, the Dominar 250 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster that gives all essential information, such as odometer, speedometer, and tachometer. The motorcycle also comes with LED headlamps, LED tail lights, twin-barrel exhaust, and dual-channel ABS as mentioned earlier

 

