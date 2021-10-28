Bajaj Family Showdown – Pulsar F250 Vs RS 200 Vs 220 F Vs Dominar 250: Specs Compared
The launch of the Pulsar F250 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic sports bike brand. Of course, we cannot forget how influential the previous iterations of the Pulsar have been for the Indian sports bike community. Hence, we pitch the F250 against its stablemates including the Dominar 250.
Price
|Pulsar F250
|Pulsar RS 200
|Pulsar 220 F
|Dominar 250
|₹1.40 lakh
|₹1.63 Lakh
|₹1.33 lakh
|₹1.59 lakh
The Pulsar 220 F is the cheapest of the lot since it is also the oldest. The Pulsar F250 is just ₹7000 more than the 220 F. The Dominar 250 and RS 200 are much more expensive at around ₹1.60 lakh.
Dimensions
|Pulsar F250
|Pulsar RS 200
|Pulsar 220 F
|Dominar 250
|Wheelbase
|1351 mm
|1345 mm
|1350 mm
|1453 mm
|Ground clearance
|165 mm
|157 mm
|165 mm
|157 mm
|Seat height
|795 mm
|810 mm
|795 mm
|800 mm
The Pulsar F250 has the longest wheelbase and also the best ground clearance. However, the Pulsar RS 200 has a higher seat height.
Suspension and braking
|Pulsar F250
|Pulsar RS 200
|Pulsar 220 F
|Dominar 250
|Front suspension
|37 mm Telescopic fork
|Telescopic with anti-friction bush
|Telescopic, with anti-friction bush
|Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travel
|Rear suspension
|Mono shock with Nitrox
|Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
|5 way adjustable, Nitrox shock absorber
|Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mm
|Front brake
|300 mm disc
|300 mm disc
|280 mm disc
|300 mm disc
|Rear brake
|230 mm disc
|230 mm disc
|230 mm disc
|230 mm disc
|ABS
|Single-channel
|Dual-channel
|Single-channel
|Dual-channel
Powertrain
|Pulsar F250
|Pulsar RS 200
|Pulsar 220 F
|Dominar 250
|Engine
|Fuel injection system, twin spark, 4-stroke, DTS-I engine, liquid-cooled
|Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4-Valve DTS-i FI engine, liquid-cooled
|4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark, DTS-i FI engine, oil-cooled
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, liquid-cooled, twin spark, FI
|Displacement
|250 cc
|200 cc
|220 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|24.1 Bhp
|24.2 Bhp
|20.1 Bhp
|26.6 Bhp
|Torque
|21.5 Nm
|18.7 Nm
|18.55 Nm
|23.5 Nm
|Transmission
|5-speed
|6-speed
|5-speed
|6-speed