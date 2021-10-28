Home News Bajaj Family Showdown – Pulsar F250 Vs RS 200 Vs 220 F Vs Dominar 250: Specs Compared Bajaj Family Showdown – Pulsar F250 Vs RS 200 Vs 220 F Vs Dominar 250: Specs Compared October 28, 2021 | Team Motoroids Added in: News The launch of the Pulsar F250 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic sports bike brand. Of course, we cannot forget how influential the previous iterations of the Pulsar have been for the Indian sports bike community. Hence, we pitch the F250 against its stablemates including the Dominar 250. Price Pulsar F250 Pulsar RS 200 Pulsar 220 F Dominar 250 ₹1.40 lakh ₹1.63 Lakh ₹1.33 lakh ₹1.59 lakh The Pulsar 220 F is the cheapest of the lot since it is also the oldest. The Pulsar F250 is just ₹7000 more than the 220 F. The Dominar 250 and RS 200 are much more expensive at around ₹1.60 lakh. Dimensions Pulsar F250 Pulsar RS 200 Pulsar 220 F Dominar 250 Wheelbase 1351 mm 1345 mm 1350 mm 1453 mm Ground clearance 165 mm 157 mm 165 mm 157 mm Seat height 795 mm 810 mm 795 mm 800 mm The Pulsar F250 has the longest wheelbase and also the best ground clearance. However, the Pulsar RS 200 has a higher seat height. Suspension and braking Pulsar F250 Pulsar RS 200 Pulsar 220 F Dominar 250 Front suspension 37 mm Telescopic fork Telescopic with anti-friction bush Telescopic, with anti-friction bush Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travel Rear suspension Mono shock with Nitrox Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister 5 way adjustable, Nitrox shock absorber Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mm Front brake 300 mm disc 300 mm disc 280 mm disc 300 mm disc Rear brake 230 mm disc 230 mm disc 230 mm disc 230 mm disc ABS Single-channel Dual-channel Single-channel Dual-channel Powertrain Pulsar F250 Pulsar RS 200 Pulsar 220 F Dominar 250 Engine Fuel injection system, twin spark, 4-stroke, DTS-I engine, liquid-cooled Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4-Valve DTS-i FI engine, liquid-cooled 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark, DTS-i FI engine, oil-cooled Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, liquid-cooled, twin spark, FI Displacement 250 cc 200 cc 220 cc 250 cc Power 24.1 Bhp 24.2 Bhp 20.1 Bhp 26.6 Bhp Torque 21.5 Nm 18.7 Nm 18.55 Nm 23.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed 6-speed 5-speed 6-speed

The Dominar 250 is the most powerful in this comparison. The F250 comes a close second with power on par with the RS 200.

Features

The new Pulsar F250 gets a new Infinity Display that has virtually no bezels and shows information like a gear position indicator, distance to empty, clock, fuel efficiency, and the standard readouts. It also gets a USB mobile charger that is neatly placed near the tank flap. It also gets LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

The Pulsar RS 200 comes with a digital display that shows essential information such as speed, odometer, and a service reminder. It also comes with projector headlamps and dual-channel ABS.

The Pulsar 220 F comes with a semi-digital instrument console that displays a range of information such as trip meters, odometer, speed, updated fuel level meter, distance-to-empty, fuel consumption, and backlit switchgear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

In terms of features, the Dominar 250 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster that gives all essential information, such as odometer, speedometer, and tachometer. The motorcycle also comes with LED headlamps, LED tail lights, twin-barrel exhaust, and dual-channel ABS as mentioned earlier