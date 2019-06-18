MotoGP: Marc Marquez Cruises To Victory At The Catalan GP

Repsol Honda Team rider, Marc Marquez, has now managed to extend his Championship lead to 37 points after cruising to his fourth victory this season. The controversial Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya saw many ups and downs during the race, as Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi all crashed out of the race at Turn 10 in the second lap.

Yamaha rider, Vinales managed to get past Marquez but the latter took back the second position on Lap 2 before a huge, race-defining moment struck at the front. While coming into the complex Turn 10, Lorenzo was late on the brakes as he attempted to pass Viñales on the inside as teammate Marquez went to dive past. However, Lorenzo then tucked the front as Ducati rider, Dovi turned into the corner. That is when Lorenzo’s 99 Repsol Honda hit the Ducati bike and went down, with Vinales also crashing after as he had no space to pass.

Yamaha rider, Valentino Rossi, who was also late on the brakes tried to pass Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci for the fifth position just behind, instead, he went wide and became the victim in Lorenzo’s crash. The number 46 rider almost kept it upright, but he and his Yamaha got tangled with Lorenzo’s bike and crashed out. Four popular podium contenders and four World Champions were out of the Catalan GP due to this horrific crash. Luckily, no one was critically injured.

This chaos left Marquez with a strong lead, which meant that the reigning World Champion started to use this incident to his advantage over the second-placed Petrucci. The battle for the second and third places continued as, Suzuki rider, Alex Rins and Yamaha rider, Quartararo were fighting with Petrucci for the second spot. However, in the end, Quartararo managed to get past Petrucci and grab the second spot, while Rins completed the race on the 4th position. Quartararo, Petrucci and Rins will now be challenging from the front again at the next race, which will be held at the classic Dutch TT in about two weeks.