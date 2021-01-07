Mini Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched at INR 41.70 Lakh

Mini has launched its limited-edition Paddy Hopkirk edition hatchback in India, for INR 41.70 lakh ( ex-showroom ). The Paddy Hopkirk is a 3-door hot hatch offered by Mini. There will only be 15 units in India, and you can book yours via Mini’s official website. It will be a CBU ( completely built-up unit ) for India. The Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a fitting tribute from Mini to Patrick “Paddy” Hopkirk, a Northern Irish rally driver who brought glory for Mini, against odds at the iconic Monte Carlo Rally in 1964 which was the first of Mini’s 3 victories. Paddy Hopkirk then drove a Red Mini Cooper to victory with number 37 on it.

More details

With the Paddy Hopkirk edition, Mini brings back the iconic Chilli Red colour and the number 37. On the outside, the Mini Paddy Hopkirk features a Chilli Red paint job, coupled with a white contrasting roof.

It drives on 16” alloy wheels and has black mirror caps and Victory Spoke in black with the exterior elements finished in Piano black. As mentioned, it brings back the Number 37. The sides are flanked by large 37 stickers finished in while along with a Number 37 badging on the side scuffle and Keycaps. The illuminated door sills feature a Paddy Hopkirk signature. In addition, the C Pillars, the cockpit fascia and the rear also sports a Paddy Hopkirk signature.

It also sports a bonnet stripe with Paddy Hopkirk’s signature and gets a 33EJB badging on the number plate to make it all look reminiscent of the legendary driver.

It also includes panoramic roof, a rearview camera, a comfort access system and John Cooper Works sport leather steering wheel. It comes equipped with 3 driving modes – Standard, Green for fuel efficiency and a Sport mode. It also packs in dual front airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator.

Mechanically, it draws power from a 2.0L, 4 cyl, TwinPower Turbo petrol engine which puts out 190BHP of peak power and 280Nm of peak torque. This is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch Steptronic sport transmission. The top speed clocks in at 235 kmph while it can shoot off the line to 100 kmph from standstill in an impressive 6.7 seconds.