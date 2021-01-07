Maruti Suzuki Subscriber Scheme Now Includes Ignis, Wagon-R and S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe scheme was launched by Maruti Suzuki last year. Under this scheme, customers can use a brand new Maruti car by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers everything from Insurance to maintenance during the tenure you have selected for the use. Now, Maruti Suzuki has expanded its range under the scheme to include its WagonR, Ignis and S-Cross too.

More details

The major USPs of the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe as listed by Maruti itself are the availability of the new cars and colours of choice covered by just a single monthly fee that accounts for the expenses. Alongside this, you have zero down payment on your side and Maruti Suzuki allows for a flexible tenure period of possessing the car.

It also includes official OEM ( Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. ) specified accessories and spare parts across its wide range of a network. It also includes complete Insurance and maintenance cover to add on the aforesaid offerings which indeed make it an impressive deal. Once concluding the tenure, you can simply return the car without worrying much about resale and the used car market.

It was initially introduced in Delhi-NCR region and Bangalore. It was followed up by launching the service in the cities like Hyderabad and Pune and was recently expanded further to cities like Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Chennai and Ahmedabad, aiming to expand its network as wide as possible.

Subscription has become more affordable with the inclusion of WagonR in Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis in NEXA. Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 12,722/- for WagonR Lxi and Rs 13,772/- for Ignis Sigma in Delhi (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers these cars in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) in 8 cities. Other Maruti Suzuki cars offered under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe include – Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA.

The unique initiative allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24*7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure. The plan comes with tenure options of 24, 36, and 48 months, as per the customer’s choice. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price.