Citroen Finds India’s Comfort Zones in a Research

Citroen is officially coming to India with the unveiling of its premium SUV, the C5 Aircross which is all set to be unveiled on the 1st day of February 2021. Citroen India commissioned a new research amongst Indians to find out the extent of the importance of comfort, on where and how Indians seek comfort. Citroën India’s ‘Comfortology’ research revealed some fascinating insights to Indians’ comfort levels at varying stages, with larger weightage to mobility.

More details

The findings also reveal the impact of the pandemic on people’s perception and definition of comfort. The research was conducted across 10 cities in India with a total of 1801 respondents from diverse ages and genders.

Citroën India’s ‘Comfortology’ research also revealed some fascinating differences between Indians’ comfort levels; nearly a quarter (23%) find working from home (WFM) ‘extremely comfortable’, while a similar proportion (22%) describe it as quite the opposite (‘extremely uncomfortable’). In terms of gender, women appeared more comfortable managing the demands of work and home life during confinement than their male counterparts; two thirds (66%) of female respondents were ‘comfortable’ or ‘extremely comfortable’ juggling both responsibilities during COVID-19, compared to just 49% of men.

One of the key data, which shows an inextricable link between comfort and travel, particularly by road, and Indians’ experience of the same includes:

19% of respondents described their drive to work as ‘the most uncomfortable hour of their day’ because of pot-holes and jerks, etc.

29% of respondents admitted that the drive to work is so full of noises/honking from outside, that they can barely concentrate on anything

16% of respondents try to call up their friends and try to catch up, but it is very difficult and uncomfortable because of traffic disturbances

49% of Indians experience backache, neck ache and other physical strains while driving

Citroën India’s ‘Comfortology’ report will be published, in full, in January 2021.

Official statement

Mr Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Citroën India, highlights the objective and a key finding from the research, “Comfort – or its absence – represents a defining element of the driving experience; it is also a key consideration for road users and vehicle purchasers. This research provides unique insight into how and where Indians seek comfort, with respect to their daily lives, but also with respect to how they travel. Initial findings, for instance, demonstrate the profound impact the pandemic has had on people’s sense and definition of comfort; 25% respondents would have been most comfortable in a private car for short journeys (up to 3km) prior to the pandemic, a figure that has risen to 34% today. Preference for shared/public transport (buses/trains)) has declined from 28% to just 12% in the same period.”