MINI Cooper Oxford Edition Launched in India at Rs 55.50 Lakh – What’s new?

BMW Group’s MINI has introduced a special version of the Cooper 3-door in India to mark 25 years of modern MINI production at Plant Oxford in the UK. Called the MINI Cooper Oxford Edition, the new model gets exclusive exterior colours, Union Jack-inspired styling and several special cabin details. The limited-run model is priced at Rs 55.50 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings open at authorised dealerships and deliveries starting immediately.
The Oxford Edition is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It was launched at MINI Speed Motorwagen, the brand’s newly opened dealership in Lucknow.
MINI Cooper Oxford Edition: What Makes It Special?
Built on top of the upscale Favoured Pack, the Oxford Edition honors the heritage of MINI’s famous UK manufacturing plant with distinct Union Jack motifs.
Buyers can choose between two striking paint options: Indigo Sunset Blue or Chilli Red. To make it instantly recognizable on the road, MINI has added:
- A contrasting white roof featuring a bold Union Jack graphic.
- Matching white outside rearview mirror (ORVM) caps.
- Sporty red and white body stripes running down the length of the car.
- A historic crossed-flags emblem stamped onto the tailgate.
- Massive 18-inch Slide Spoke two-tone alloy wheels with bespoke hubcaps and tire valve covers.
- Customizable LED headlights and matrix taillights featuring three distinct digital light signatures.
The British theme flows straight into the interior with flag detailing on the steering wheel, custom floor mats, and unique door sill plates. Drivers and passengers are treated to JCW Sport Seats wrapped in premium Vescin Black upholstery, featuring full power adjustments and a built-in massage function for the driver.
A Tech-Forward, Eco-Friendly Cabin
Stepping away from traditional luxury materials, the Oxford Edition swaps out leather and chrome for high-quality, recycled knitted fabrics across the dashboard and doors. Taking center stage is a stunning 240mm circular OLED touchscreen running the latest MINI Operating System 9.
The hatchback comes packed with premium features, including:
- A crisp Head-Up Display (HUD).
- A premium Harman Kardon surround sound system.
- Wireless smartphone charging with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- Intelligent Personal Assistant and remote over-the-air software updates.
- A massive panoramic glass roof.
- An innovative fisheye cabin camera to snap memories inside the car.
It also comes with MINI Digital Key Plus, allowing you to use your smartphone to lock, unlock, and drive the vehicle. You can even share digital access with family and friends, saving their individual seating and mirror preferences automatically.
Punchy Turbo Performance
Under the hood sits a refined 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-scroll turbo petrol engine. It punches out a healthy 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque, channeling all that power to the front wheels via a lightning-fast 7-speed dual-clutch Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.
The Oxford Edition zips from 0–100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds before topping out at an impressive 242 km/h. To back up that speed, MINI has thrown in an adaptive suspension system and heavy-duty JCW Sport Brakes.
Drivers can also toggle through individual driving modes like Go-Kart, Green, and Vivid, which instantly alter the exhaust sound, steering weight, ambient lighting, and central screen graphics.
Top-Tier Safety and Driver Assists
MINI hasn’t skimped on protection. The Oxford Edition is equipped with full front and side curtain airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), and Cornering Brake Control (CBC).
For daily convenience, it features a crisp rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring, Cruise Control, and Parking Assistant. It also includes Comfort Access, which automatically unlocks the doors as you approach the vehicle and locks them securely when you walk away.