MG ZS EV Attracts More Bookings Than Total Number Of EVs Sold In India In 2019

MG Motor India’s first electric SUV, the ZS EV is ready for launch and has created quite some buzz, even before it has found itself a price tag. The all-electric vehicle has managed to attract 2409 bookings in the last 27 days, in five cities alone. This has resulted in the car closing the first round of bookings with more orders than the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019. The car attracted over 2,800 bookings in 27 days, where MG will cater to 2,409 bookings received from the markets where the ZS EV will be initially launched – Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

With this, MG became the first automotive company to close bookings for a car before even announcing its price. It has also set a record for the number of pre-launch bookings received for an EV in India. With the maximum bookings from the IT sector, Bengaluru has emerged as the top market for the ZS EV followed by Hyderabad. What’s more interesting is that 40% of the bookings were registered online, underscoring a significant digital shift in consumer behaviour within the automotive space.

The ZS EV has already registered significant success in more than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. It received more than 2,000 orders within weeks of launch in the UK & Thailand respectively. For India, MG Motor is building a 5-way EV charging ecosystem in association with domain-leading players. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere and customers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes/offices, free of cost, through MG’s association with Delhi-based eChargeBays. The carmaker has also partnered with Fortum Charge & Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 kW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in 5 cities. Additionally, it plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside assistance).

For the ZS EV, MG Motor India has also introduced “eShield”, with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/150k km warranty on the battery for privately registered customers. Additionally, the “eShield” offers round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years for privately registered cars, along with 5 labour-free services.