Hero Karizma XMR 250 Spied at Dealership Ahead of India Launch

Hero MotoCorp looks ready to bring another motorcycle to its premium lineup. Fresh spy shots of the Karizma XMR 250 at a dealership hint that preparations are in full swing before customer deliveries begin. A motorcycle reaching dealerships usually means staff training and service readiness have started, making an official launch seem very near.
The Karizma XMR 250 was first displayed at EICMA 2024 and later shown in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The latest sighting gives a clear look at the production model without any camouflage.
Fresh design with a sportier look
The new Karizma XMR 250 gets a sharper design than the Karizma XMR 210. The motorcycle seen in the latest images wears a black and red paint scheme that gives it a premium appearance.
Some notable styling details include:
- Projector LED headlamp with twin LED DRLs
- Tall windscreen
- Fairing with integrated winglets
- Golden upside down front forks
- Sculpted fuel tank
- Split seats
- Clip on handlebars
- LED tail lamp
- 17 inch alloy wheels
The riding position appears sporty but still practical enough for daily rides and highway trips.
Engine and performance
Power comes from Hero’s new 249cc liquid cooled single cylinder DOHC engine. The same engine is already seen on the Xtreme 250R.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|249cc liquid cooled single cylinder DOHC
|Maximum Power
|30 PS
|Peak Torque
|25 Nm
|Gearbox
|6 speed manual
The motorcycle is expected to use the same trellis frame as the Xtreme 250R. The engine is known for its strong mid range performance and smooth power delivery.
Features on offer
Hero is expected to pack the Karizma XMR 250 with several modern features. Expected features include:
- TFT instrument display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Turn by turn navigation
- Full LED lighting
- USB charging port
- Lap timer
- Drag timer
- Dual channel ABS
- Switchable ABS
- Adjustable clip on handlebars
These features place it among the better equipped motorcycles in its segment.
Hardware and rivals
The Karizma XMR 250 uses premium cycle parts to match its performance.
- Upside down front forks
- Rear monoshock with preload adjustment
- Disc brakes at both ends
- Dual channel ABS
- Road focused tyres
Once launched, it will compete with the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, KTM RC 200 and the upcoming Yamaha R2. Hero is also expected to price it close to Rs 2 lakh ex showroom, placing it above the Karizma XMR 210 in the company’s lineup.
Image Source – Rushlane