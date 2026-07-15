Maruti Suzuki Opens Bookings For New Brezza Ahead Of July 23 Launch

The compact SUV space is about to get another update as Maruti Suzuki has officially opened bookings for the new Brezza. The SUV has been one of the company’s strongest products for years and has crossed 1.4 million customers in India since its launch in 2016. The updated model will bring fresh styling, new features and a possible new engine option. Customers can now reserve the SUV by paying a booking amount of Rs 11,000 through Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealerships or the company’s official website.
New Brezza bookings now open
Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that bookings for the new Brezza have started across India. The company will announce prices on July 23, 2026.
According to Maruti Suzuki, the Brezza has remained India’s highest selling compact SUV over the last decade. The company says the updated model will offer more features and a better ownership experience.
Speaking about the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that more than 1.4 million customers have chosen the Brezza in the last ten years, making it one of the company’s biggest success stories.
Exterior Changes Expected
The teaser shared by Maruti Suzuki does not reveal everything, but a few updates are expected. Some of the expected changes include:
- New front and rear bumper design
- Updated lighting elements
- Fresh diamond cut alloy wheels with a new pattern
- Slight styling tweaks for a newer look
The overall shape of the SUV is expected to stay familiar, making it easy to recognise as the Brezza.
Cabin To Get More Equipment
The cabin is also likely to receive several updates to improve the driving experience. Along with a fresh interior theme, Maruti Suzuki may introduce a larger infotainment screen and a fully digital instrument cluster.
Expected feature additions include:
- 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital instrument cluster
- Powered driver seat
- Ventilated front seats
- Ambient lighting
- Front parking sensors
- Level 2 ADAS on higher variants
The SUV is also expected to receive an updated user interface for the infotainment system.
New Turbo Petrol Engine Could Join The Lineup
One of the biggest updates could be under the bonnet. The facelift is expected to introduce Maruti Suzuki’s 1.0 litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine.
It is likely to produce around 100 bhp and 147 Nm of torque. Buyers may get the choice of a five speed manual gearbox or a six speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, depending on the variant.
The current 1.5 litre petrol and CNG versions are also expected to continue. Reports also suggest that the underbody mounted CNG tank could be offered on the updated model.
Expected Powertrain Options
|Engine
|Transmission
|Expected Availability
|1.0 litre Boosterjet turbo petrol
|5 speed manual
|Expected
|1.0 litre Boosterjet turbo petrol
|6 speed automatic
|Expected
|1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol
|Manual and automatic
|Expected to continue
|1.5 litre CNG
|Manual
|Expected to continue
The smaller turbo petrol engine may also help certain variants qualify for the lower GST slab applicable to sub four metre petrol vehicles with engines up to 1.2 litres.
Rivals
Once launched, the updated Brezza will compete with:
- Hyundai Venue
- Tata Nexon
- Mahindra XUV 3XO
- Kia Sonet
- Kia Syros
- Skoda Kylaq