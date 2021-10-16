MG Reveals Prices For The Astor’s ADAS Pack!

MG recently launched the much-awaited Astor in the mid-size SUV segment at ₹9.78 lakh. With segment-first features such as A.I bot and selectable steering modes, the Astor surely sets itself apart from its competitors. However, the talking point of Astor is its autonomous driving capabilities which customers can add as an option. MG has now revealed the prices of the option packs for the ADAS features of the Astor.

MG Astor optional pack prices

The ADAS option pack of the Astor can only be added to the top-end Sharp automatic variants. The 1.5 NA CVT sharp(0) will cost you ₹ 15.88 lakh whereas the 1.3 turbo automatic sharp(o) will set you back by ₹17.38 lakh. Both the variants command a premium of ₹90,000 and ₹60,000 respectively over the sharp variant.

MG Astor: a quick recap

The Astor is basically the facelifted version of the ZS. Coming to the looks upfront, the Astor features a revised profile. A new hexagonal grille and full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs highlight the visuals upfront. The interior gets a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminium accents. There will be an option of three interior colour schemes, including a dual-tone Sangria red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo black. The centre stage is taken by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features Jio e-sim for connected car features such as voice commands. It also gets an AI assistant which is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you. Perform certain functions and it can also change its expressions!

Think of it as MG’s version of the ‘OK Google!’ voice assistance that we have on our Android smartphones but giving it a separate physical entity is one cool move! Other features include a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, PM 2.5 filter for the A/C, three modes for the steering wheel, heated ORVMS, rain-sensing wipers, digital key with Bluetooth technology and a 360-degree parking camera. The Astor features autonomous level 2 capability such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, speed assist system, blind-spot detection, forward-collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and intelligent headlamp control.

The MG Astor comes with two petrol engines. The first is a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre engine producing 110hp and 144nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-step CVT gearbox or a manual gearbox. The more powerful engine is a 1.3-litre turbocharged engine that produces 140hp and 220nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.