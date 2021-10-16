Maruti Suzuki Jimny To Launch Soon?

If the recent teasers by Maruti Suzuki Nexa are anything to go by, the Jimny could land on our shores soon! The teasers shared show tire tracks in the desert and snowy conditions. The teaser hints at an SUV traversing the paths which point at the possibility of the Jimny. Maruti-Suzuki currently doesn’t have an off-road worthy SUV in its portfolio so it just might be the Jimny. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the Jimny:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: what to expect?

The Suzuki Jimny is lauded for many things worldwide. It comes out as an affordable SUV with appreciable off-road capabilities. It is considered to be one of the most popular affordable off-roaders available in the international markets. It is so popular that even though it doesn’t actually ‘exist’ here, its popularity is unmatched. The Jimny is a very important product for the maker and has had a sensational sales run in markets abroad. Suzuki terms the Jimny as an ‘authentic off-roader’ and is 3550 mm in length, 1645 mm in width, and has a height of 1730 mm. It also has a wheelbase of 2250 mm.

The current, fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny has been on sale worldwide since 2018. While there are two versions of the Jimny on sale in Japan – the standard model and the Sierra, the European market just had the latter. It will compete against the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha in the segment. In terms of powertrains, it will be offered with the same 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine as the international model. This engine generates about 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. However, in the international version, the engine generates slightly lower numbers than these.

It is likely to be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter as optional, similar to the Vitara Brezza. The Jimny will most likely be sold via the Nexa outlets. As for prices, they are likely to begin under ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom). We can expect the 3-door Jimny to be launched first, and then it will be followed by the 5-door version which is already under development.