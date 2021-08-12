MG Motor To Reflash The Software For BS6 Hector DCT

MG Motor India has announced that it is going to reflash the software for the BS6 DCT variants of the Hector. A recent test revealed that the BS6 DCT variants of the Hector had some variations in the HC-NOx value which was due to the particular software. This could mean that the Hector DCT may not be able to comply with the emission standards. The solution to the issue is to flash a new software. Owners of the BS6 Hector DCT will be informed once the updates software rolls out. Around 14,000 units of Hector BS6 are suspected to be affected by this issue.

MG Hector: a quick recap

The MG Hector and Hector plus were recently facelifted with new features. The facelift receives a redesigned front bumper, new grille, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed rear profile. The overall silhouette of the Hector has remained intact. Both SUVs sit on larger 18-inch alloy wheels and get new front and rear scuff plates. The 2021 Hector’s interior has bid goodbye to the all-black theme and will now be offered in a lighter champagne and black dual-tone theme. While the all-black theme made the interior look sportier, the new colour choices will surely help the Hector in feel a little more spacious than before.

The Hector Plus is also now available in 7-seat form, which a bench in the second row, along with the previously offered 6-seat version. There are some other changes as well. The 6-seat Hector Plus and the 5-seat Hector get ventilated front seats, along with wireless phone charging and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror. Another major update is the updated voice assistant which can now recognise up to 31 commands in Hinglish.

The engine options have been retained and both the SUVs continue to get powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual, producing 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque; a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that comes with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed dual-clutch auto, or a CVT producing 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque; and 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid system and 6-speed manual churning 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.