MG Motor Opens India’s First Digital Car-Less Showroom In Bangalore

Preparing to launch the all-electric MG ZS SUV and going all out to keep up with heavy demand for the Hector, MG Motor India announced the opening of its first Digital Studio in Bengaluru. A showroom with no car on display, the facility is aimed at offering a unique and immersive experience to buyers. Situated in Bangalore, MG’s first Digital Studio is a step in the right direction towards the future of automotive retail. With increased costs of operating a conventional car showroom including aspects like space, rentals and infrastructure; the new business model helps unlock operational efficiencies and offers more convenience as customer preferences move towards digital.

The MG Digital Studio offers simple, yet, impactful and interactive product demonstration of the HECTOR, using digital tools such as ‘Immersive Voice’ and AI-based Human Recognition – features which resonate with the MG brand. Apart from the Interactive Visualiser, the Digital Studio also offers Augmented Reality and other digital engagement tools for customers.

MG Motor India has partnered with Mumbai-based Eccentric Engine for ‘One 3-D’, its Automotive Visualisation Platform, for providing a rich and immersive experience to its customers. Commenting on the inauguration of the first Digital Studio, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The first Digital Studio is a pilot project and showcases our vision towards the future of automotive retail without a car on display. With the growing importance of omnichannel brand presence, we believe that such showrooms represent the next-generation network footprint in the automotive business.”

MG’s brand ambassador, Benedict Cumberbatch will continue with the association to promote the ZS EV in India, which is set to be unveiled by the end of this year. The ZS EV will be propelled by an all-electric powertrain that will include a single electric motor producing 148 bhp and 350 Nm of torque for the front axle. All this power should be enough to propel the vehicle from 0 – 50 kmph in 3.1 seconds. Although there are no specifications available yet, the MG ZS EV is expected to travel almost 430 kilometres on a single charge. Its battery can replenish 80% of its capacity within 30 minutes when plugged into a fast charger.