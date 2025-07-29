MG Motor India Launches First MG SELECT Experience Centre in Mumbai, Redefining Luxury Car Retail

Overview: What’s Happening?
- MG Motor India has opened its first-ever MG SELECT Experience Centre in Mumbai’s high-profile Worli district.
- It’s not your regular showroom — it’s a boutique-style space designed to feel more like a luxury lounge.
- On display: The MG Cyberster EV roadster and the M9 premium MPV, flown in to inspire India’s future MG lineup.
- MG plans to expand with 14 such experience centres across 13 Indian cities by the end of Q3 2025.
A Fresh Chapter Begins in Worli
Something has changed in the way India meets luxury cars — and it starts in Mumbai. MG Motor India, now backed by JSW, has launched its very first MG SELECT Experience Centre, and it’s not just about showing off cars.
Walking into MG SELECT feels more like entering an art gallery than a dealership. Located in Mumbai’s stylish Worli neighbourhood, this centre breaks away from the idea of bright lights and loud sales pitches. Instead, it embraces soft lighting, artistic car displays, and a calm, sophisticated atmosphere.
MG SELECT: Designed to Feel Different
At the heart of MG SELECT is emotion — not just technology or features. The space has been built to reflect the evolving tastes of urban car buyers who value personalisation, experience, and lifestyle.
What’s on show? Two remarkable MG models:
- MG Cyberster: An electric roadster that’s sleek, dramatic, and designed for the future. It’s MG’s fastest car yet and shows the direction the brand is headed globally.
- MG M9: Think ultra-premium people-mover. A high-end MPV that blends business-class comfort with elegant design. It’s not on sale in India yet, but it makes a strong first impression.
Both cars are statement pieces, showcased not to sell — but to inspire.
Words That Matter: Brand & Dealer Speak
Anurag Mehrotra, MD of JSW MG Motor India, summed it up beautifully:
“MG SELECT is where legacy meets lifestyle. It’s not about selling a car, it’s about building a connection.”
Gautam and Nidhi Modi Chheda, dealer principals of MG Worli, echoed the same emotion, saying this new space celebrates the soul of MG’s design and future-forward thinking, right in the heart of Mumbai.
MG SELECT Mumbai – At a Glance
|What
|Details
|Location
|Worli, Mumbai
|Inauguration Date
|29 July 2025
|Type
|Premium lounge-style retail space
|Hero Models on Display
|MG Cyberster (EV Roadster), MG M9 (Luxury MPV)
|Interior Design Theme
|Minimalist, all-white, spotlight-focused on car craftsmanship
|Expansion Plans
|14 MG SELECT centres in 13 cities by Q3 2025
Conclusion: A New Kind of Car Culture Has Arrived
MG’s first SELECT Experience Centre isn’t just about vehicles — it’s about vision. The launch in Mumbai marks a shift in how car buyers engage with brands. Instead of being sold a product, visitors are immersed in an experience. With more SELECT centres on the way, MG is clearly aiming to become more than a car brand — it’s setting out to become part of India’s luxury lifestyle conversation.