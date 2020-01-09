MG Motor India Installs 10 DC chargers At Dealerships Across India

In the run-up to the commercial launch of the MG ZS EV electric SUV, MG Motor India has successfully installed 10 DC chargers at dealerships across India. These include the company’s flagship showroom in Gurgaon, MG Noida, Thane, Bangalore ORR, Mumbai West, Bangalore Electronic City, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, West Delhi and Lajpat Nagar.

MG Motor India is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of an EV customer. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers. In addition to this, the carmaker is setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24×7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 – 8 hours for a full charge.

The ZS EV will be MG Motor India’s second vehicle launch for India and their first all-electric car for the country. The manufacturer is also testing a 6-seater version of the Hector SUV which could be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo in Delhi. While the ZS EV has been revealed, it is yet to find a price tag for itself, which should happen in the coming days.

The ZS EV has already registered significant success in more than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. It has also been extensively tested for India-specific requirements and is powered by a 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL, one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers. The battery allows the car to travel for a range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. The front-mounted motor delivers 353 Nm of instant torque and 143 PS power, allowing the car to reach 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds. There are three driving modes, a KERS system and a connected infotainment screen which earns the car its Internet SUV badge.