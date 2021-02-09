MG Hector’s Indonesian Cousin Will Soon Get Autonomous Tech

MG Motor is owned by SAIC in China and it retails its Hector by different names in different global markets. It’s called the Hector in India, its referred to as Wuling Almaz in Indonesia because it is sold under Wuling Motors. It is also referred to as Chevrolet Captiva in some Asian countries. All in all, it’s the same car with multiple names. And speaking about Indonesia, the Hector or the Wuling Almaz is spied featuring autonomous driving features in its top of the line RS variant.

More details

Now, the autonomous driving thing isn’t something new for MG. The MG Gloster in India already boasts of ADAS ( Advanced Driver Assistance System ) tech which allows it to have adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, lane departure braking, blind-spot monitor, parking assist etc.

The ADAS is something none of Gloster’s rivals, the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 or the Toyota Fortuner offer as of now.

Talking about the top of the line RS variant of the Wuling Almaz, apart from sounding a lot Audi-ish, it gets quite a few blacked-out pieces in place of Chrome that is seen on the Hector. The Grille is all-black, with very sleek DRLs flanking either side. It gets the usual spilt headlamp set up with a red stripe that runs across the bumper to bring out some sporty appeal and the radar housing is quite evident.

The interiors, although quite unclear in the spy shots will more or less be the same with maybe a few tweaks here and there. Interestingly, the Hector recently received a minor facelift in India featuring a revised front grille and bumper and some tweaks to the interior as well.

The Hector can very much in the future feature the ADAS. All the more because one of its chief rivals, the Mahindra XUV 500 will most probably come with autonomous driving in its new-gen.

Talking about powertrains, the Wuling Almaz features a similar story under the hood. It gets the same 1.5L, 4 cyl petrol engine which puts out 140PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a standard 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT, instead of a DCT which is offered in India. The Wuling Almaz is a petrol-only SUV.