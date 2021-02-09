Triton EV To Soon Bring Tesla’s Rival Sedan In India

The electric revolution is happening in India and it is happening as we speak. With each passing day, we witness a new electric vehicle registering itself for the game. There are many factors contributing to it, be it skyrocketing fuel prices or the state governments lending their support to promote EVs. Tesla, otherwise known as the big daddy of all the other EV manufacturers has already set up shop in India and is soon going to make its debut with the Model 3.

And now, it is being reported that Triton, another American EV manufacturer is soon going to mark its debut in India.

US-based Triton has announced that it will enter the Indian market with its N4 electric sedan. As compared to the Tesla Model 3, the Triton N4 will be more affordable of the two. The electric sedan, which would be manufactured in the US, is going to be available in four different variants and a high-performance limited edition in the country, the company said in a statement.

Talking about the looks, as most EVs go, the N4 looks futuristic, to say the least. The overall silhouette of the EV is rather aerodynamic and fluidic. The headlamps are sleek accompanied with modern LEDs. Other elements include blacked-out grille with Triton logo, sporty red accents on the front bumper, sculpted bonnet, edgy rear tail lamps and stylish rear bumper. The production version might look a bit different than the renders featured here but we can expect that most of the design elements are going to be retained. Inside the cabin will be a familiar story. Large TV like infotainment screens are privy to the modern-day EVs. Customers will have the option to choose a 75Kwh or 100 Kwh battery pack, with a range of 523 km and 696 km, respectively. The car will support fast charging, allowing zero to 80% charge in around one hour.

“The base model will be priced at Rs 35 lakh thus, showing the amount of market research that has been put by the company to cater the requirements of the Indian market. As we are heading towards a new era of commitment towards our environment, EVs are going to make a definitive contribution in building a future-ready society. We aim to make our sincere contribution towards ensuring a future-ready society with environmentally friendly clean energy practices” Triton Electric Vehicle said.

The company added that it has commenced the pre-launch bookings of the model for the Indian customers on its website. The company is also in advanced stage of deliberations with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and there would be a potential joint venture between the two companies for the manufacturing of batteries and electronics systems for energy storage system and EVs, he added.