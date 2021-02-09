Mahindra Announces Free Nation-wide Mega Service Camp For All Its Passenger Vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced a free, nation-wide, mega service camp, M-Plus, for customers of its entire range of personal vehicles. Mahindra’s passenger vehicles include the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300 TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan and Rexton. This grand customer-centric initiative will be organized between today February 8 and February 18, 2021, in almost 600 Mahindra authorized workshops, across all the major cities of the country.

The M-Plus Mega Service Camps will provide Mahindra owners with the opportunity to ensure that their vehicles are in top condition. Customers can avail of an exhaustive 75-point check on each vehicle, completely free of cost, through trained technicians.

In addition, Mahindra customers will also have the opportunity to avail of 5% discounts on spare parts, 10% and 25% off on labour and Maxicare treatments, respectively. Customers can book their service appointments in a matter of a few messages on WhatsApp using Mahindra With You Hamesha’s WhatsApp account. For the best experience, customers can also book their appointments on the With You Hamesha app & avail of hassle-free pick & drop, create their own job card with selection of Maxicare treatments, approve estimates & pay online. In fact, customers can stay connected with Mahindra With You Hamesha on Twitter for the latest news on after-sales offerings, digital features and technical tips on its handle.

Each participating customer can also expect to win exciting gifts at the workshops. While it is always recommended to have vehicles regularly inspected, it becomes even more important this year since most vehicles have had an unusual usage pattern due to the lockdown. The free 75-point checkup by Mahindra thoroughly inspects all systems of the vehicle for any concerning indications.

Contactless Customer Service

Earlier this year, Mahindra set the highest standards of digitization & safety as it introduced an end-to-end contactless service where customers could give approvals on repair orders, track the progress of their car’s service, view repair invoice and make payment seamlessly from the WYH app, without having to touch any stationery or POS machine at the workshop. It also introduced “CustomerLIVE”, a live video streaming feature using which service advisors can explain repair estimates to customers, directly from the service bay.

Mahindra has also revolutionized online customer interaction with its industry-first feature WYH TotBot – a chatbot that quickly resolves common queries and allows customers to immediately do transactions such as service booking, RSA or extended warranty enrollment, all within the convenience of a chat window.