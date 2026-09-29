MG Hector Tomahawk EV Delivery Milestone: 50 SUVs Handed Over In Surat

Recently launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV has achieved a notable delivery milestone with 50 SUVs handed over to customers in Surat on a single day. JSW MG Motor India marked the occasion on September 28, less than a month after the SUV entered the market. The Hector Tomahawk is available in both five- and seven-seat versions and is offered with electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
Prices and variants
The Hector Tomahawk EV is available in three main variants. Prices in Surat are as follows:
All prices are ex-showroom, Surat.
For a limited number of bookings, MG is also offering the EV under its Battery-as-a-Service programme. The introductory price starts at ₹13.99 lakh, with a battery rental charge of ₹4.90 per km.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Key details
The electric SUV uses MG’s ADAPT architecture and gets a 69.2 kWh MAGIC battery. Its electric motor produces 150 kW, or around 204 PS, and 310 Nm of torque.
- Range: 517 km certified
- Charging: Up to 90 kW DC fast charging
- 30-80% charging: Around 35 minutes
- 0-100 km/h: 8.2 seconds
- Ground clearance at battery: 230 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,810 mm
- Boot space: Up to 610 litres in the five-seat version
The Tomahawk EV measures 4,745 mm long and 1,770 mm tall. Its width is 2,130 mm including the mirrors. The exterior gets LED projector headlamps, Beacon Lights, an illuminated MG badge, rotor-style alloy wheels, roof rails and an electric tailgate.
Cabin and equipment
The interior uses MG’s Desert Squadron theme with Almond Brown and Carbon Black elements. The equipment list includes:
- 15.6-inch HD touchscreen
- 8.8-inch driver display
- 10-speaker Infinity audio system
- Ventilated front seats
- Panoramic dual-pane sunroof
- 256-colour ambient lighting
- Powered front seats
- Rear window sunshades
- PM2.5 air filtration
The seven-seat version gets a flexible second row with 60:40 split, sliding, reclining and tip-and-tumble functions. The third row can also be folded to increase luggage space.
Safety and technology
Six airbags are standard, while the SUV also gets a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, ESP, traction control, ABS with EBD and Level 2 ADAS.
MG has also introduced Vehicle-to-Home capability, allowing the vehicle to supply power to appliances and a home. Other technology includes i-SMART 3.0 with more than 80 connected features, i-SWIPE gesture controls and a GenAI-powered voice assistant supporting more than 30 Hinglish commands.
Price and ownership
The Hector Tomahawk EV starts at Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom Surat, and goes up to Rs 23.49 lakh. A limited number of customers can also choose the BaaS plan from Rs 13.99 lakh plus Rs 4.90 per km battery rental.
MG offers a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, subject to applicable terms. The SUV also gets the MG SHIELD package with a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, three years of roadside assistance and two labour-free services.
The 50-unit delivery in Surat gives the newly launched electric SUV an early delivery milestone as MG expands its electrified model range in India.