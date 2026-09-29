Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric India Launch Set For November 4

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the GLC Electric 400 4Matic in India on November 4, with bookings opening in the first week of October. To be sold alongside the existing internal combustion GLC lineup, the luxury electric SUV will be locally assembled at the company’s Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune.
For the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz has selected the standard-wheelbase variant of the electric GLC. The extended long-wheelbase version, which is currently offered in select international markets, remains unconfirmed for India.
Battery And Performance
The GLC Electric 400 4Matic uses a 94kWh battery pack. Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP range of up to 715km on one charge.
Power comes from two electric motors that drive all four wheels. The combined output is around 483bhp while peak torque stands at 800Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds.
|Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
|Details
|Variant
|400 4Matic
|Battery
|94kWh
|Claimed range
|Up to 715km WLTP
|Drive
|All-wheel drive
|Power
|483bhp
|Torque
|800Nm
|0-100km/h
|4.3 seconds
|Top speed
|210km/h
|Wheelbase
|2,972mm
|Boot space
|570 litres
|Front storage
|128 litres
The SUV supports DC fast charging at up to 330kW. Mercedes-Benz says this system can add up to 300km of range in around 10 minutes under suitable charging conditions.
Standard-Wheelbase Version For India
The electric GLC has a 2,972mm wheelbase. This is 84mm longer between the axles than the petrol-powered GLC sold in India.
The cabin offers seating for five, while luggage space stands at 570 litres. There is also another 128 litres of storage available at the front.
Rear-wheel steering is also available as part of the package, with the international-specification model offering up to 4.5 degrees of rear-axle steering. Air suspension is available internationally as well.
Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed the longer-wheelbase GLC Electric for the Indian market. That version gets additional length between the axles in markets such as China.
Exterior Design
The electric GLC gets a distinct front-end treatment. A large grille with illuminated elements sits between the LED headlamps, while the daytime running lights use Mercedes-Benz’s star-shaped lighting pattern.
The side profile has flush-fitting door handles and simple wheel-arch cladding. Alloy wheels of up to 21 inches are available internationally.
At the back, the SUV gets star-shaped LED tail-lights with circular detailing. A gloss-black strip connects the tail-lights, while the Mercedes-Benz badge at the rear has a three-dimensional finish.
An illuminated Mercedes-Benz logo is also placed at the front.
What’s inside?
The cabin gets a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that stretches across the dashboard. The wide unit combines the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment touchscreen and a separate display for the front passenger into one continuous panel.
Mercedes-Benz says it is the largest display it has fitted to a car. It runs the latest version of the MBUX interface and also features a built-in AI assistant, adding more functions to the large screen setup.
Despite the focus on screens, Mercedes-Benz has retained physical buttons and rotary controls on the steering wheel and centre console. These are used for important vehicle functions and frequently used settings. The cabin also gets a customisable glass roof.
Expected Price And Rivals
Mercedes-Benz has not announced the price of the GLC Electric yet. It is expected to be positioned in the ₹80 lakh to ₹90 lakh ex-showroom range, although some estimates place the starting price closer to ₹80-85 lakh.
The electric SUV will face competition from models such as the BMW iX3 Long Wheelbase, which is expected to launch in India in 2027.