MG Hector Plus Launch Date Revealed, To Open In Markets On July 13

MG Motor India officially opened order books for the Hector Plus just a few days ago, and now, we can confirm that the three-row Hector will be launched on July 13, 2020. The company is accepting the booking for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The automaker has already officially revealed all its details on its official website with the official brochure stating all its variants, features and engine details. The units of the upcoming SUV have already started reaching the dealerships across the country.

The Hector Plus will be offered in three variants: Super, Smart, and Sharp. The base Super trim will be on offer with the diesel engine only while the mid-spec Smart trim can be had with either the diesel or the petrol-auto. The top-spec Sharp trim meanwhile, will be available with all three powertrain options. All in all, there will be six versions on offer – three diesel, two petrol-autos and one petrol-hybrid.

The Hector Plus is based on the 5-seat Hector and, as such, has the same dimensions; the exception is that it’s 65mm longer, which can be attributed to the reprofiled front and rear bumpers. The overall length of the 6-seat SUV now stands at 4720 mm. It will be offered in a total of six monotone colour options: Starry Sky Blue, Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Candy White, and Aurora Silver. Except for the Starry Sky Blue option, all other colours have been borrowed from Hector.

Exterior Design

Speaking of the exterior design of the Hector Plus, its overall silhouette remains similar to its smaller sibling. Coming to changes in comparison to its smaller sibling, the MG Hector Plus gets a few cosmetic changes upfront. The company has replaced the chrome border around the grille with a glossy black grille, which is flanked by new LED daytime running lamps. It also comes with a new pair of headlamps accentuating the front design.

Interior Design & Features

The 6-seat SUV was also teased in an official video very recently which reveals its cabin details including a classier looking brown leather upholstery. The Hector Plus will also benefit from a revised dashboard with matching tan panels, air vents for the last-row passengers, a 10.4-inch touchscreen unit and much more. It is going to be a connected car and will receive Over the Air (OTA) updates. Further, in terms of safety, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Follow Me Home headlamps, and a 360-degree view camera is expected.

Powertrain & Transmission Options

As far as powertrain options are concerned, the MG Hector Plus SUV will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and in-house developed 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit. Both the engines will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as optional on the petrol model. The diesel mill generates output figures of 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol unit belts out 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre petrol unit can also be coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Estimated Price

The new Hector Plus will be the brand’s third product in the country, which will be positioned above the five-seater Hector SUV in its product portfolio for the Indian market. However, it is likely to carry a significant premium over the Hector, which starts at Rs. 12.74 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.73 lakh. In India, it will rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas, 7-seater Creta and Mahindra XUV500.