MG Hector Plus Details Revealed: All You Need To Know About The Three-Row SUV

Ahead of the official launch later this month, MG Motor India has revealed all the details of the highly anticipated three-row version of the Hector- the Hector Plus. The automaker has officially revealed all its details on its official website with the official brochure stating all its variants, features and engine details.

MG Motor India has also announced the commencement of bookings of the SUV with a token amount of Rs 50,000. The units of the upcoming SUV have already started reaching the dealerships across the country.

The Hector Plus will be offered in three variants: Super, Smart, and Sharp. The base Super trim will be on offer with the diesel engine only while the mid-spec Smart trim can be had with either the diesel or the petrol-auto. The top-spec Sharp trim meanwhile, will be available with all three powertrain options. All in all, there will be six versions on offer – three diesel, two petrol-autos and one petrol-hybrid.

At the launch, all the variants will be offered in a six-seat(2+2+2) layout only. with individual captain’s chairs in the middle row. Further down the line, MG will also introduce a 7-seat version with a middle row bench. The larger dimensions are what allows Hector Plus to have a bigger cabin space for six. The vehicle features captain seats in the middle-row with slide and recline features, and promises to offer comfort even to the two passengers in the last row.

Exterior Design

Speaking of the exterior design of the Hector Plus, its overall silhouette remains similar to its smaller sibling. Coming to changes in comparison to its smaller sibling, the MG Hector Plus gets a few cosmetic changes upfront. The company has replaced the chrome border around the grille with a glossy black grille, which is flanked by new LED daytime running lamps. It also comes with a new pair of headlamps accentuating the front design.

On the sides, it will feature roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-coloured ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The SUV also gets new front and rear bumpers, new rear tail lamp design, revised skid plates and more. The overall design of the car’s rear end looks more rounded than the 5-seater version. In profile, there is not much difference between the two vehicles.

The Hector Plus now measures 4,720mm in length, 65mm longer than the standard model, but that’s solely due to the reworked front and rear profiles. Other dimensions including the wheelbase remain the same. That said, the increase in length is solely due to the reworked front and rear profiles. It will be offered in a total of six monotone colour options: Starry Sky Blue, Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Candy White, and Aurora Silver. Except for the Starry Sky Blue option, all other colours have been borrowed from Hector.

Interior Design & Features

Inside the cabin, the longer Hector gets new tan faux leather upholstery, beige headliner, a revised dashboard, air vents for the third-row passengers, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests and more. It also gets air vents for the third-row passengers, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests for all passengers. The dashboard will also get matching tan panels.

MG will offer the 6-seater Hector with features such as auto LED headlamps with DRLs, front and rear LED fog lamps and LED tail lamps, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and integrated Over the Air(OTA) technology, a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, and power-adjustable front seats. It will also get a powered tailgate with a new leg swipe auto-unlock feature, heated ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors), and 8-coloured ambient lighting. Further, in terms of safety, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Follow Me Home headlamps, and a 360-degree view camera is expected.

Powertrain & Transmission Options

The MG Hector Plus SUV will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and in-house developed 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit. Both the engines will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as optional on the petrol model. The diesel mill generates output figures of 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol unit belts out 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre petrol unit can also be coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Expected Price

The details about the pricing of the MG Hector Plus SUV will be announced at the launch event in July. The new Hector Plus will be the brand’s third product in the country, which will be positioned above the five-seater Hector SUV in its product portfolio for the Indian market. However, it is likely to carry a significant premium over the Hector, which starts at Rs. 12.74 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.73 lakh. In India, it will rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas, 7-seater Creta and Mahindra XUV500.