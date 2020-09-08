MG Hector Anniversary Edition Launched In India

MG is doing pretty well in our market, despite being a comparatively new player in the game. MG India currently has 3 models in its portfolio: Hector, Hector Plus and ZS EV. MG is now planning to launch the Gloster SUV too. With its launch, MG is looking forward to gaining even more popularity. As we await the arrival of Gloster SUV, MG has launched the special Anniversary Edition Hector SUV in the market.

Same pricing?

The new MG Hector Anniversary Edition SUV is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a price tag of Rs 13.63 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom (Delhi). The new MG Hector Anniversary Edition is based on the SUV’s ‘Super’ trim.

Anniversary edition details

So what’s new in the Anniversary edition? Along with the standard list of equipment, the Anniversary Edition also features a few new ones as well. It carries forward all the features and equipment from the standard variant in the model’s lineup. Some of the new features available on the ‘Anniversary Edition’ include a 10.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment display, wireless charging, air purifier and a Medklinn kit to sterilise the interiors of the SUV. The Medklinn kit will certainly prove to be very useful, given the ongoing pandemic where customers have become all the more health-conscious.

Powertrain options include a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 140bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. There is also a 2.0-litre diesel engine which churns out 173bhp and 350Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a standard six-speed manual gearbox. The four new features added on to the Anniversary Edition are free of charge for customers, as the standard ‘Super’ variant of the Hector is priced the same as well. The ‘Super’ trim on the MG Hector is the lower mid-spec variant. The SUV is also offered in three other variants: Style, Smart and Sharp. Apart from the features mentioned above, the MG Hector remains Anniversary edition remains identical to the standard Hector and there aren’t any changes on the outside to help it differentiate. The company is now working on introducing its fourth model, in the form of the Gloster SUV.

Upcoming Gloster SUV

The flagship MG has already begun reaching dealerships and is said to be priced upwards of the INR 40 lakh mark. Instead of rivalling the likes of the Fortuner and the Endeavour, it will position itself as a notch above these two for offering more kit and luxe. The three-row SUV carries conventional proportions which are graced with modern bits like LED illuminators which flank a massive three-slat grille up front. In pictures, it looks purposeful and has the presence to draw those who like their vehicles to be as big as they can.

The seven-seater MG Gloster will carry loads of tech and kit and is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, paired with a ZF-sourced automatic gearbox. In terms of power, the motor could make upwards of 200hp and 460 Nm, where different drive modes will alter the delivery. The Gloster’s engine will also send power to all four wheels, although we cannot confirm whether it will be a full-time or a selectable system.