MG Gloster Teased Ahead Of Launch

MG Motor had quite a few offerings to showcase at the biennial automotive event- AutoExpo 2020 held earlier this year. Apart from the highly anticipated Hector Plus, which is essentially a three-row version of the Hector SUV, the Chinese-owned British Automaker had also unveiled another SUV for its India line-up- MG Gloster.

The MG Gloster will be a full-size premium SUV that has just been teased on the Chinese owned British manufacturer’s official India website. The SUV which has been spied testing on numerous occasions on India roads heavily camouflaged was recently spotted testing without any camouflage.

The SUV is initially likely to be imported as a CKD unit, and it will be assembled at the brand’s facility at Halol, Gujarat. The SUV is nothing but a rebranded Maxus D90 which sells in the Chinese market. It is also marketed as the LDV D90. For the uninitiated, Like MG, Maxus and LDV are also subsidiary brands of SAIC.

Exterior Design

As noticed in the latest pictures, the Gloster SUV gets a massive chrome-finished grille, LED headlights, fog lamps, silver front skid plate, 6-spoke alloy wheels, chrome strip on the window line, roof spoiler, glossy black rear diffuser, quad exhausts and more. The India-spec Gloster will also get unique alloy wheel design and sports a chunky design and a bold, upright stance. In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width, 1,875mm in height and the wheelbase stands at 2,950mm.

Interior & Expected Features

On the inside, one can expect tons of space given the dimension. If we are to go by the international-spec D90, then it comes very well kitted on the interiors. As far as features go, expect MG Motor’s version of Maxus D90 to come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, cooled/heated seats, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera on the range topping trims.

It is also equipped with safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and the automatic parking function. The SUV for India is expected to at least sport six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and Isofix child-seat mounts. The SUV is also likely to offer heating, ventilation and massage functions on the front seats.

Expected Powertrain & Transmission Options

MG’s parent company SAIC has been working on a new 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that will produce 218hp and 480Nm of peak torque. This is the engine that is expected to power the India-spec Gloster, which by the way, is said to be developed from the FCA’s Multijet II engine. The engine will be BS6 compliant from the launch itself and is expected to be coupled with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The SUV will also likely carry a part-time 4WD option. However, the company hasn’t revealed the powertrain options officially for the India-spec Gloster SUV yet. Globally, the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that is tuned to produce 221 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 360 Nm.

Expected Price

As far as pricing goes, expect it to land somewhere in the bracket of ₹35 lakh to ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Gloster is going to be MG’s new flagship in India. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, the Ford Endeavor and Mahindra Alturas G4 in India. However, it is considerably larger than them and will be priced a little more than them too. In fact, it’s deemed to be a cheaper alternative to the Toyota Land Cruiser and Prado in India.