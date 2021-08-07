Yamaha Could Soon Carve Out An R9 Out Of The MT-09

It hasn’t been long since Japanese giant Yamaha carved out the R7 out of the MT-07 and rumours have already started floating on the internet that the bikemaker could give a similar treatment to the MT-09 and spawn an R9. If it indeed does so, the middleweight space will be ruled by Yamaha, at least when we consider faired sportsbikes.

What changes can we expect?

To mark the departure in its approach, it is expected from Yamaha to introduce some crucial changes to the R9 over the MT-09. We can expect it to have the same gorgeous race fairing synonymous with Yamaha R motorcycles. Instead of a wide handlebar, it is expected to get a set of clip-on handlebars. Rear set footpegs are expected to be a part of the package too.

Expected specs and features

Yamaha has already updated the MT-09 and it is now more powerful and has better electronics too. The MT-09 is known for its wheelie-friendly nature and we can expect Yamaha to tinker around with the engine, to suit the characteristics of the R9. The inline-triple’s displacement has gone up to 890cc from 847cc. Power is now rated at 117 horsepower at 10,000 rpm and 93 nm at 7,000 rpm. The cylinders’ bore remains unchanged (78mm), but the stroke is slightly longer at 62.1mm. The compression ratio, fuel delivery system, and transmission (six-speed, multiplate assist and slipper clutch) are also unchanged.

In the MT-09, suspension duties are handled by a 41mm KYB inverted fork with adjustable preload, compression, and rebound while there’s a KYB preload and rebound damping-adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking duties are entrusted to a pair of 298mm discs at the front and a single 245mm disc at the back, both equipped with the ABS. The MT-09 also gets a six-axis IMU derived from the YZF-R1′s unit. The IMU manages a host of electronic rider aids, including traction control, wheelie control, ABS, and slide control.

Three ride modes allow the rider to choose varying degrees of electronic intervention. One mode is customizable, allowing riders to change individual settings to suit their preferences. A 3.5-inch TFT display accompanies the new technology suite. A standard up/down quickshifter further evinces Yamaha’s efforts in giving riders a lot of bang for their bucks.