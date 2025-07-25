MG Cyberster Launched in India at ₹74.99 Lakh (₹72.49 Lakh for Pre-Bookings) — 510PS EV Convertible with 580km Range

Overview
- India’s first-ever all-electric convertible roadster
- Dual-motor AWD, 510 PS, 0–100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds
- Priced at ₹72.49 lakh for pre-reserved customers
- Slimmest EV battery in the segment – 77 kWh with 580 km MIDC range
- Bookings open; deliveries begin August 10, 2025
A New Era for MG Begins—And It’s Open-Top and Electric
MG isn’t just making cars anymore. It’s crafting emotions on wheels. And with the all-new Cyberster, MG has officially stepped into a league of its own. This isn’t your typical electric vehicle—it’s a stunning, scissor-doored roadster that blends high-voltage performance with a timeless silhouette.
Rooted in the legacy of the MGB roadsters of the 1960s, the Cyberster is a bold reinterpretation for the EV generation. It’s MG’s fastest production car ever, but more than that—it’s a symbol of what’s possible when heritage and technology meet halfway.
Let’s explore why this head-turning electric machine is grabbing all the spotlight.
Exterior: Electric Theatre on Wheels
Even before it moves, the Cyberster speaks. And it speaks loudly—with electric scissor doors, a soft-top roof, and a coupe-like stance that slices through air with a drag coefficient of just 0.269 Cd.
Every design cue has purpose:
- A sharply sculpted front end with signature LED headlamps
- Kammback rear with a full-width LED lightbar
- Active aero elements that aren’t just for show—they boost efficiency and grip
- Massive 20-inch staggered lightweight alloy wheels, wrapped in performance-grade Pirelli P-Zero tyres
The colour palette is equally bold, offering four expressive dual-tone combos:
- Nuclear Yellow with Black Roof
- Flare Red with Black Roof
- Andes Grey with Red Roof
- Modern Beige with Red Roof
Whether you want flamboyance or finesse, there’s a Cyberster for every kind of personality.
Interior: A High-Tech Cockpit Wrapped in Conscious Luxury
Step inside and you’re greeted by a wraparound, driver-focused cabin that’s part jet cockpit, part futuristic lounge. It starts with the triple-screen layout—a 10.25-inch central touchscreen flanked by twin 7-inch driver displays. Add ambient lighting and minimalist toggle switches, and you’ve got a space that feels sci-fi but intuitive.
Key features:
- Dual-zone climate control with PM2.5 air filtration
- Steering-mounted paddle shifters for regenerative braking
- Drive modes for different moods and road types
- BOSE® 3D Audio System with noise compensation
- Vegan leather + Dinamica suede upholstery for that eco-conscious luxury touch
This isn’t just a pretty cabin—it’s a statement of how EV interiors should feel: intuitive, tactile, immersive.
Performance: Built for Goosebumps
Underneath the sleek shell lies a performance monster. The Cyberster uses a dual-motor AWD setup, cranking out a whopping 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque.
It rockets from 0–100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, thanks to a Launch Control Mode. This isn’t just fast for an MG—it’s supercar territory. And it’s smooth, silent, and shockingly addictive.
The 77 kWh battery pack is a marvel in itself—at only 110 mm thick, it’s the slimmest in the industry, helping keep the car’s center of gravity low. That means razor-sharp handling and more precise weight distribution.
Engineered by Marco Fainello, a former F1 chassis wizard, the car features:
- Double wishbone suspension
- 50:50 weight balance
- Brembo 4-piston brakes that stop the car from 100 km/h in just 33 metres
Every bit of it screams: “This isn’t just an EV—it’s a proper driver’s car.”
Safety: When Performance Meets Protection
Performance doesn’t mean much without safety—and MG nails it here too.
- High-strength H-frame full-cradle structure
- Static Stability Factor of 1.83 (best in class for rollover protection)
- Level 2 ADAS suite with:
- Adaptive cruise
- Lane keep assist
- Blind spot warning
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Driver Monitoring System
- 6 airbags, ESC, and electronic differential lock
This is not just a fast EV—it’s a fast EV that looks out for you, in real time.
Price & Booking: A Value-Loaded Electric Dream
MG is keeping things surprisingly competitive.
Here’s how the pricing stacks up:
|Booking Status
|Price (Ex-showroom India)
|Pre-Reserved Customers
|₹72.49 lakh
|Fresh Bookings
|₹74.99 lakh
These prices include:
- A 3.3 kW portable charger
- A 7.4 kW wall-box charger
- Standard installation support
Bookings are now open at www.mgselect.co.in. Deliveries begin August 10, 2025, via MG SELECT Experience Centres across 13 cities.
And yes, you also get a lifetime warranty on the HV battery for the first owner, and a 3-year/unlimited km vehicle warranty—a segment first.
Rivals: Standing in a Class of Its Own
Here’s the thing—there are no direct rivals to the Cyberster in India. It’s currently the only all-electric convertible in the market. That gives it a unique niche.
Closest petrol-powered competitors?
- BMW Z4 – ₹92.90 lakh – 340 hp
- Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet – ₹1.15 crore – 258 hp
Both cost significantly more, are less powerful, and run on ICE powertrains. The Cyberster not only undercuts them, but also offers a cleaner, quicker, and more futuristic driving experience.
So while it plays solo in its electric league, it still manages to throw serious shade at the petrol-powered elite.
MG Cyberster Key Highlights
|What You Get
|Why It’s Awesome
|Dual Motor AWD
|It’s got power going to all four wheels – meaning you can floor it, take corners hard, and still feel completely in control. Pure electric thrill.
|510 PS / 725 Nm
|That’s not just fast. That’s “blink and you’re at 100 km/h” fast. Enough grunt to shame some supercars.
|0–100 km/h in 3.2s
|You’ll probably run out of road before this car runs out of breath. Seriously quick.
|77 kWh Ultra-Slim Battery
|Just 110mm thick – the slimmest in the game. Keeps the center of gravity low, handling sharp, and styling uncompromised.
|580 km Range (MIDC)
|You can do Mumbai to Goa and still have juice left for a coastal cruise. Weekend getaways, sorted.
|Brembo Brakes
|When you go fast, you need to stop fast too. These high-performance brakes bring you back to earth in just 33 metres from 100.
|Triple Display Cockpit
|Like a fighter jet’s command center. Clean, sleek, and driver-focused with three screens keeping you connected and in control.
|BOSE® Audio System
|Because open-top driving with your playlist blasting through crystal-clear sound is a vibe.
|Vegan Leather + Dinamica Suede
|Feels like luxury, without harming the planet. Soft, premium, and sustainable.
|Scissor Doors + Soft-Top Roof
|Pull up to a meet and flip those doors up? You are the main character. And yes, it drops its top for the perfect sunset drive.
|Level 2 ADAS + Driver Monitoring
|It’s always watching the road—even when you get distracted. Lane assist, adaptive cruise, blind spot detection – it’s got your back.
|Stability Factor of 1.83
|Translation: It’s incredibly hard to flip this car. Built with real-world safety, not just showroom flash.
|Warranty Goodies
|Lifetime battery warranty (yep, for the first owner) + 3 years unlimited km warranty on the car itself. MG’s got you covered.
|Introductory Price: ₹72.49 lakh
|For what it offers, it’s a total steal. This isn’t just luxury—it’s future-ready performance at an eye-opening price.
|Deliveries Begin: Aug 10, 2025
|It’s not a concept. It’s not coming “sometime soon.” It’s ready. And it’s arriving in just days.
Final Thoughts: Electric Dreams, Delivered
The MG Cyberster is not just another EV. It’s a love letter to the future of driving, wrapped in a sculpted body and powered by electrons instead of petrol.
From the way it looks to the way it drives—and even the way it protects you—it’s clear this car wasn’t built to just check boxes. It was built to inspire goosebumps.
In a world full of silent, functional electric cars, the Cyberster screams “fun” in capital letters.
And for ₹72.49 lakh? That’s not just competitive—that’s game-changing.