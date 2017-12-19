Mercedes-Benz’s Pre-owned Division Celebrates 3rd Anniversary

Mercedes-Benz India today completed three successful years of its Pre-Owned car brand, ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’. Launched in
December 2014, ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ has the largest market share in the organized Pre-Owned car market. The brand has already sold over 12,000 Pre-owned cars registering a 60 percent growth in India since its inception. The cars under ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ go through a stringent 139-point checklist for hassle-free ownership experience.
The experience of buying a Mercedes-Benz Certified car is equivalent to a new car purchase, offering class-leading facilities, service infrastructure, tailor-made financing options, exclusive warranty and service packages. Mercedes- Benz has been in the Pre-Owned car business since 2010 as ‘Proven Exclusivity’ and the brand was renamed as ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ in 2014.
The cars enlisted under ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ are selected based on thorough quality checks conducted by trained Mercedes-Benz staff. The Mercedes-Benz products sold under the brand come with a manufacturer-backed warranty of one year or 20,000 kms. Every car needs to meet the following parameters to be able to sell under the ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ brand:
- The age of the Mercedes-Benz model needs to be less than five years
- It should have run less than 100,000 kilometres
- It should not have any accident history
- It should not have more than two previous owners
‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ also provides an opportunity for customers to upgrade from their non-Mercedes-Benz car for a Mercedes-Benz, from the brand’s range of sedans, SUVs and even AMGs. The customer will also be assured of the right price for their pre-owned car through a transparent evaluation process and confidence via a stringent documentation process.
Commenting on the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We have witnessed strong demand for our ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ cars and customers have appreciated our entry into the organized Pre-Owned Car business. The market size of Pre-Owned cars has grown significantly and Tier II and III cities contribute significantly to this. ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ products offer a complete peace-of-mind and a hassle-free ownership experience to our customers. There is a strong demand for Mercedes-Benz products due to their superior build quality, tested reliability and impeccable craftsmanship leading to their high resale value. The Indian Pre-Owned car market has a huge growth potential and it is estimated to grow by 20 percent in 2018. We expect ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ business to grow significantly in the foreseeable future and contribute to the brand’s growth in India.”