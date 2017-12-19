Mercedes-Benz’s Pre-owned Division Celebrates 3rd Anniversary

Mercedes-Benz India today completed three successful years of its Pre-Owned car brand, ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’. Launched in

December 2014, ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ has the largest market share in the organized Pre-Owned car market. The brand has already sold over 12,000 Pre-owned cars registering a 60 percent growth in India since its inception. The cars under ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ go through a stringent 139-point checklist for hassle-free ownership experience.

The experience of buying a Mercedes-Benz Certified car is equivalent to a new car purchase, offering class-leading facilities, service infrastructure, tailor-made financing options, exclusive warranty and service packages. Mercedes- Benz has been in the Pre-Owned car business since 2010 as ‘Proven Exclusivity’ and the brand was renamed as ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ in 2014.

The cars enlisted under ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ are selected based on thorough quality checks conducted by trained Mercedes-Benz staff. The Mercedes-Benz products sold under the brand come with a manufacturer-backed warranty of one year or 20,000 kms. Every car needs to meet the following parameters to be able to sell under the ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ brand:

The age of the Mercedes-Benz model needs to be less than five years

It should have run less than 100,000 kilometres

It should not have any accident history

It should not have more than two previous owners

‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ also provides an opportunity for customers to upgrade from their non-Mercedes-Benz car for a Mercedes-Benz, from the brand’s range of sedans, SUVs and even AMGs. The customer will also be assured of the right price for their pre-owned car through a transparent evaluation process and confidence via a stringent documentation process.

Commenting on the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We have witnessed strong demand for our ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ cars and customers have appreciated our entry into the organized Pre-Owned Car business. The market size of Pre-Owned cars has grown significantly and Tier II and III cities contribute significantly to this. ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ products offer a complete peace-of-mind and a hassle-free ownership experience to our customers. There is a strong demand for Mercedes-Benz products due to their superior build quality, tested reliability and impeccable craftsmanship leading to their high resale value. The Indian Pre-Owned car market has a huge growth potential and it is estimated to grow by 20 percent in 2018. We expect ‘Mercedes-Benz Certified’ business to grow significantly in the foreseeable future and contribute to the brand’s growth in India.”