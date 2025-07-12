Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Launched in India with Sportier Looks and Luxury Touches from ₹1.40 Crore

4-Point Overview:
- Big Benz, Bigger Attitude: GLS now wears AMG gear — sharper bumpers, sleeker body bits and that bold presence.
- Sporty Inside Too: Twin-spoke AMG steering, shiny pedals, and plush floor mats give the cabin an athletic appeal.
- Same Smooth Power: Trusted 3.0L petrol/diesel engines with 9-speed auto and AWD — smooth, strong, effortless.
- Starts at ₹1.40 Cr: Petrol at ₹1.40 Cr, diesel at ₹1.43 Cr — with an optional Night Package for that blacked-out vibe.
Introduction:
In a world where big luxury SUVs already steal the spotlight, Mercedes-Benz has just taken things up a notch. Enter the GLS AMG Line — a bolder, sharper version of their flagship SUV that blends everyday comfort with a splash of AMG attitude. Starting at ₹1.40 crore, it doesn’t mess with the proven performance formula but adds a whole lot of sporty flair. If the regular GLS was all about refined luxury, this one shows up with the same charm — just dressed in a more athletic, head-turning outfit.
A Sharper Look for the Big Benz
The GLS has always been a statement. Now, it speaks with more edge. The AMG Line kit brings in new bumpers, larger air intakes, and body-colored cladding that replaces the basic black trim on the standard version. The rear gets a redesigned bumper with a diffuser-like insert, adding to its aggressive stance. And yes, you can now get it with the AMG Night Package — think blacked-out mirror caps, window trims, roof rails, and 21-inch alloys.
This is not just a cosmetic upgrade — it’s a visual attitude shift for India’s favorite German giant.
A Touch of AMG Inside
Step inside, and the enhancements continue. The new AMG-spec twin-spoke steering wheel feels fresh and purposeful. The pedals come finished in stainless steel, and you’ll spot exclusive floor mats with AMG branding, reminding you that this isn’t just another luxury hauler — it’s a Benz with brawn. The Night Package interior drapes the dash in sleek black leather, matching the stealthy vibe of the exterior.
Though the cabin layout remains largely unchanged, the small AMG-specific touches deliver a big impact.
Under the Hood: Still the Power You Know
Mechanically, nothing has changed — and honestly, nothing needed to. The GLS AMG Line continues with Mercedes’ robust and refined 3.0-litre inline-six petrol and diesel engines.
- The GLS 450 (Petrol) churns out 381hp and 500Nm,
- The GLS 450d (Diesel) pushes a strong 367hp and 750Nm.
Both engines are paired with the 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels via 4MATIC AWD. Smooth, powerful, and utterly commanding — this is signature Mercedes-Benz at work.
Price Table
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|GLS 450 AMG Line
|₹1.40 crore
|GLS 450d AMG Line
|₹1.43 crore
The AMG Line variants cost a premium of ₹3 lakh (petrol) and ₹1 lakh (diesel) over the standard GLS trims.
Conclusion: Sportier, Sleeker, and Still a GLS
The Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line doesn’t reinvent the wheel — it refines the experience. This isn’t about raw performance or wild changes under the hood. Instead, it’s about giving India’s favorite luxury SUV a more athletic posture and elevating its road presence with tasteful AMG accents.
With a commanding design, tech-loaded cabin, and time-tested engines, the GLS AMG Line is here to satisfy those who want a little more flair with their flagship. And for ₹1.40 crore, it might just be the perfect balance of comfort, confidence, and character — the kind only Mercedes-Benz knows how to deliver.