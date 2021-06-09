McLaren 720S, 720S Spider And GT Prices Revealed For India

Whenever we talk about the most revered cars in the history of automobiles, it wouldn’t be wise to not include the name of McLaren. The McLaren P1 is considered to be one of the members of the ‘Holy Trinity’ of supercars. We previously reported that McLaren might come to India and now, we have the official price list for some of the supercars that will make it here. As expected, McLaren GT will be the most affordable car in the company’s India line-up. It is reported that McLaren will expand its footprint to the Indian market with one dealership.

More details

The location is said to be in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Reports suggest that Infinity Cars will hold the rights to the super and hypercars from McLaren Automotive.

For those of you unfamiliar with Infinity Cars, it has a strong supercar dealership portfolio with Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porsche, Ducati, Rolls Royce, BMW and Mini. It is possible that Infinity Cars could drop the Aston Martin brand in favour of McLaren. McLaren is reported to only open a single dealership in the market due to lack of volume.

McLaren GT

The McLaren GT is powered by a 603bhp 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is mated to a seven-speed SSG transmission. This vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in about 3.2 seconds. The McLaren GT in India is priced at INR 3.72 crore.

McLaren will also offer a pre-configured add-on pack that includes parking sensors, rear camera, vehicle lift and more for Rs 29.77 lakh.

McLaren 720S

The McLaren 720S is a popular name in its category. It is powered by a 4.0-litre engine that produces 700bhp and 770Nm of torque. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in less than three seconds and has a top speed of 341kmph. The retractable hard-top variant, the 720S Spider is also powered by the same engine option as the coupe variant.

The 720S Spider is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds and the top speed is limited to 325kmph. It gets a price tag of Rs 4.65 crore for the Coupe and Rs 5.04 crore for the Spider in India. If you opt for an upgradable pack that will get you a front suspension lift, premium 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and more, it is going to set you back by another INR 43.31 Lakh.