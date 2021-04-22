Lexmoto LXS 125 Shows Us Why Underseat Exhausts Are Still Cool!

In a world full of ruined automotive designs, it seems like the Chinese are flowing away from the mainstream. Call me a traitor if you will for saying this, but they do know how to make attractive motorcycles. Lexmoto, a China-based bikemaker has launched the LXS 125 in China and boy, does it look smacking! The faired 125cc sports bike might be the most sporty looking motorcycle in its class, across the globe. For the UK, it is priced at £2499.99 (Rs. 2.62 lakhs).

More details

You already know this by now. Don’t you? The Lexmoto LXS 125 won’t be landing on our shores. Not anytime soon.

Styling

We could go on and on about its styling but to sum it up, it looks a lot bigger than the other 125cc motorcycles we have in the market. The front fascia is highlighted by twin LED headlights. The front-end particularly looks a lot bulkier, thanks to the dual petal discs up front. It gets a sculpted fairing while the stickering isn’t whack either. Other notable features include a short flyscreen, a sculpted 10-litre fuel tank, split seats, and tail lamps that wrap around the under-seat exhaust. Wait, what? Yes, it does get an under-seat exhaust which is on the verge of extinction now.

Specs and features

Talking about the numbers, this little rocket is powered by a 125cc water-cooled single-cylinder engine. It is the same unit that powers the LXR as well but in LXS, it produces 14PS at 8750rpm (1.5PS more than the LXR). The brand hasn’t revealed the torque output but is likely to be slightly different from the LXR bikes.

The Lexmoto LXS 125 comes equipped with 16-inch wheels instead of the 17-inch units seen on the LXR 125 and the LXR SE 125. These smaller wheels have resulted in a shorter seat height of 790mm, which is 30mm less than the LXR. For braking, it uses a dual petal disc at the front and single-disc on the rear.

The LXS 125 is available in two colour options Matt Grey/Fluro Yellow and Black/Blue. It is also offered with two-year parts and labour warranty. Glad to know that it indeed comes with a warranty.