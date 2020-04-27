Mavox Helmets Introduce Reusable Face Shield

Mavox Helmets from the house of SandharAmkin Industries Pvt. Ltd. has launched protective Face Shields for frontline corona warriors. The shield has been designed to make it handy for the user and can be worn along with other personal protective equipment, such as face masks for complete protection. The shield is developed in the wake of a growing demand for protective gears to fight COVID19. The advantage of this newly launched protective shield is that it is cost-effective and can be used multiple times after proper sterilization.

A greener and cheaper alternative to single-use and temporary shields, Mavox’s Face Shield can be used for a very long period with proper maintenance. Its polycarbonate visor is hard coated to prevent scratches. The shield consists of two parts, an adjustable elastic headband and a visor which is optically approved with ISI certification. The shield is suitable for prolonged use and ensures no eye strain, headache, or any other discomfort.

This Face Shield from Mavox is designed precisely to cover the face completely from the front and both sides ensuring splash protection from every angle. A highly durable, easy to maintain, and designed with a scratch-resistant material, this face shield is designed to offer proper breathing space for the user with its assurance of a comfortable, yet protective fit. Another USP of this product is that it can easily be sterilized by submerging the Mavox Face Shield completely in a disinfectant solution such as soap solution or Isopropyl Alcohol with sanitizer for a minimum of 5 minutes; after this, the shield’s surface should be cleaned with a sterilized cloth/paper towel to ensure proper sterilization.

Commenting on the launch of this new protective face shield, Mr Ayyushman Mehta, Managing Director, Mavox Helmets, SandharAmkin Industries Pvt. Ltd. said, “The world is witnessing an unprecedented and difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are determined to work for our nation in this hour of difficulty and have launched protective Face Shields available for healthcare specialists, Journalist, Municipal workers, Industry Workers, Drivers, Lab technicians, Vendors, delivery boys, etc or Anyone exposed to the high-risk environment, who are the real fighters present on the front line to ensure safety for all. At SandharAmkin Industries Pvt. Ltd., we believe it’s time for all of us to stand together, stay positive and protect humanity by acting responsibly and staying at home to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus.”