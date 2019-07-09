Maserati To Launch The Levante Trofeo SUV by End Of 2019

Italian luxury carmaker, Maserati, has been selling the Levante SUV for quite some time in the Indian market now. The SUV has had a nice reception and a decent amount of sales because, we Indians love SUVs. Currently, the Italian carmaker offers the Levante SUV with only one diesel engine. The 3-litre, turbocharged V6 oil burner has been tuned to generate 275 horsepower. The motor is paired with the “Q4” intelligent all-wheel-drive system, and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with integrated Start & Stop System. With this motor, the car can reach the ton from a standstill in less than 7 seconds, with a top speed of 230 kmph. However, if that is not fast enough for you, you will have to wait for the Levante Trofeo.

Until now, the Trofeo has been sold only in the left-hand drive format, with India being one of the first few right-hand drive markets to get it. The Trofeo badge has always been reserved for the most extreme versions of Maserati’s road-going cars. The Levante Trofeo has been built around a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, produced by Ferrari at Maranello. Apart from producing an orgasmic exhaust note, this motor is capable of generating 590 hp at 6,250 rpm and 730 Nm of peak torque at 2,250 – 5,000 rpm. This translates to 0-100 kmph time of 3.9 seconds, with a top speed north of 300 kmph.

On the exterior, there are some changes that differentiate the regular Levante from the Trofeo. For instance, the front splitter is placed lower, the air intakes are larger, with side blades, side skirt inserts and the rear extractor are also new and all these parts are made from Carbon fibre. The hood of the SUV is new as well, with air intakes to provide better cooling to the engine head.

Also Read: Master Maserati Course Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

Interior designers have come up with elegant ideas to create a distinctive environment within the Levante Trofeo cabin. The sculpted sport seats feature a premium full grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather available in black, red and tan, all with contrast stitching and “Trofeo” logo stitched on the headrests. “Pieno Fiore” is like no other leather used in the automotive industry for its natural, soft feel and for the unique character it develops throughout the years. Stay tuned for more news on this Italian SUV which shall be launched very soon.