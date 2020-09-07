Maserati MC20 Super Sports Car To Be Unveiled On September 9th

The first-ever Maserati to be powered by an engine which has been developed in-house will make its debut on the 9th of September, 2020. The Maserati MC20 super sports car will also mark the Trident’s return to racing circuits after it last won a world championship in 2010 with another extraordinary car, the MC12.

MC is the acronym of Maserati Corse and 20 refers to 2020. This year will mark the dawn of a new phase in Maserati’s history. The first racing car from their stable was named Tipo 26 where the number marked the year of its manufacture. In the same manner, the MC 20 will be the first car born in the new Era of the Modena firm.

The MC 20 will succeed the legacy of the MC 12, a car which brought the firm back to racing in 2004 after 37 years of a long wait. It went on to win 22 races (including 3 victories in the 24 Hours of Spa) and 14 Championship titles across Constructors’ Championship, Drivers’ Championship and Teams’ Championships in the FIA GT from 2004 to 2010. It will be built at the Modena Plant which is undergoing a complete transformation. Maserati has shifted to a more advanced assembly which is equipped with modern and innovative low environmental impact technologies.

Maserati has stopped production of the GranTurismo and the last car rolled out of the factory gates in November 2019. The new replacement has been tipped to feature a brand new, mid-rear mounted V6, which unlike Maserati’s of the past, will be built in-house and will not be sourced from Ferrari. The all-new powertrain is entirely developed and built by Maserati, could feature hybrid technology, and will be the forefather of a new family of engines integrated exclusively on the vehicles of the Brand.

In related news, Maserati has revealed the new Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo last month, which combine to be the fastest ever luxury sedans from Maserati, capable of reaching a top speed of 326kmph. The main highlight of the launch is the addition of the V8 engine in Ghibli for the first time to highlight Maserati’s Italian genes, which of course originates in the Ferrari plant at Maranello, where this powerful V8 is currently manufactured.