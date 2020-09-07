First BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 Delivered To The Honourable President Of India

The Head of the State rolling in a made-in-India vehicle might be a dream for many of us, up until now, because we might get to see the Honourable President of India ferried in a BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4. Not only this, but the BS6 Alturas G4 which was delivered to the Honourable President is also the very first unit of the BS6-compliant SUV. Mahindra launched the updated version of the SUV a couple of months back and we must admit, Mahindra has chosen a very unique way to commence the deliveries!

More details

The information on the delivery of the Alturas G4 SUV was posted on Twitter and was also shared by Mr Parthasarathy – President, Mobility Services, Mahindra Group. The Alturas G4 delivered to the President features an all-black paint scheme.

We would have loved to see some customisation and tweaks on the Alturas G4 but as there’s no word regarding it, it is safe to assume that it has remained in its stock form. It is also expected that Mahindra will now commence deliveries of the BS6 Alturas G4 to the regular customers as well. The current official vehicle of the President of India is a Mercedes Benz S Class (S600) Pullman Guard. However, there is no information on where the Alturas G4 SUV will be positioned in the President’s fleet. Also, it is unconfirmed if the Mahindra Alturas will be used as the President’s official vehicle, though the chances are unlikely.

Alturas G4 Specs

In terms of powertrain, the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 continues to derive power from the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel mill that produces 181 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of dimensions, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is 4850 mm long, 1,960 mm wide, 1,845 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. No cosmetical changes have been made on outside, the SUV continues to get the huge 7-slat piano-black grille with some chrome elements. For better illumination, the car features projector headlamps, with LED DRLs and LED foglamps.

Just like the outgoing BS4 model, the updated Alturas G4 is well-packed in terms of features, with the entry-level 2WD version getting features like Nappa leather upholstery, a powered driver seat, cruise control, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, heated wing mirrors, a tyre pressure monitor, front and rear parking sensors, rearview camera, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control, to name a few. The Alturas G4 4WD gets even more kits including a 360-degree camera, a memory function for the driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, sunroof and ambient lighting among other features.

Also read: BS6 Mahindra Marazzo Launched at INR 11.25 Lakh, M8 Variant Now Discontinued

Coming to safety features, Mahindra offers the base variant of Alturas G4 with safety tech like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill-Start Assist (HSA), Hill-Descent Control (HDC), active rollover protection, traction control system and brake assist system. The fully-loaded 4WD additionally packs in a total of nine airbags. The Alturas G4 continues to take on the likes of the BS6 Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.