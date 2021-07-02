June 2021 Consolidated Car Sales Report

Just like the rest of the world, the past few months have been a roller-coaster ride for the automotive industry as well. The industry got majorly affected by the ongoing pandemic and then showed signs of recovery as people started shifting towards personal mobility solutions. But then again, the second wave made its presence felt and now that things seem a little calm, the industry is getting back up on its feet. Yet again. Let us take a look at how the major car manufacturers performed in June 2021

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, sold 1,24,280 passenger vehicles last month as opposed to 51,274 units in June 2020, marking a YoY growth of 142.38 per cent. The company sold 17,439 units of Alto and S-Presso in June 2021 as compared to 10,458 units in June last year, noting a 66.75 per cent growth.

Maruti also registered 157.9 per cent growth in the sales of other compact cars like Dzire, Swift, Celerio, Baleno, etc., from 26,696 units in June 2020 to 68,849 units last month. The sales of utility vehicles in the country also witnessed substantial growth. The carmaker sold 28,172 units of vehicles like Ertiga, XL-6, Vitara Brezza, and S-Cross as compared to 9,764 units in June 2020, noting a 188.5 per cent sales growth.

Hyundai Motors

Securing number 2, Hyundai reported yearly growth of 90 % with 40,496 units sold in June, whereas last year it was 21,320 units. In the month of May, the overall sales stood at 25,001 units. We can expect the recently launched Alcazar to provide a boost even further.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, Hyundai is committed to deliver innovative and world class quality products and services meeting and exceeding customers aspirations. The newly launched Hyundai ALCAZAR has been receiving tremendous customer and media response setting some new benchmarks in the industry. The June month saw HMIL creating another milestone of producing the fastest 10 million cars in India since inception, an achievement we are immensely proud of.”

Tata Motors

Home-grown carmaker Tata motors too has reported substantial growth in the course of one year. Last year June sales were 11,419 units and this year it was 24,111 units, yearly sales are up by 111 % which is exemplary. Monthly growth is rated at 59%, with 15,810 units sold in May 2021.

However, Tata’s market share is down by 0.4 %, last year it was 9.8% and this year it is 9.4. These numbers are surely positive but the increase in price has also affected the sales, although not that much.

Mahindra

Next in line is Mahindra, that also showed immense potential this year. With a yearly growth of 113 %, from selling 7,959 units in June 2020 to selling a healthy 16,913 units this year. Mahindra sold 8,004 units in May 2021, which accounts for about a 111 per cent increase in monthly sales. However, Mahindra’s market share went down from 6.8% to 6.6%.

Kia India

Kia is not too far behind in the sales chart. With only 3 models on offer, the Korean automaker has shown a double rise in yearly sales. June 2020, the sales number was 7,275 units, compared to this year, June 2021 it sold 15,015 units. Monthly growth has increased by 36% as it sold 11,050 units in May 2021. Market share was down by 6.2% to 5.9%.

Toyota

Toyota has registered the highest monthly sales, from selling 707 units in May 2021 to selling a healthy 8,789 units in June 2021. Yearly growth was 128% as it sold 3,866 units in June last year.

Renault

With the major sales of Kwid, Kiger, Triber, Renault reported sales of 6,100 units in June 2021, where it sold 4,634 units in June 2020. Monthly growth was great, Renault sold 2,620 units in May 2021.

Ford

The American automaker has also reported a growth in sales as compared to last year. In the month of June, it sold 4,936 units which compared to last year June 2020 was 2,639 units.

Honda

Japanese carmaker reported decent sales number. Honda sold 4,767 units in June 2021, and compared to last year it was 1,398 units. Major contributors of these sales are the Amaze and City.

Morris Garage (MG)

MG managed to sell 3,558 units in the month of June 2021, whereas the overall sales in month of June 2020 stood at 2,012 units. These figures could climb exponentially in the coming few months as MG is planning to bring in the ICE counterpart of the ZS EV to our shores.

Nissan

With the launch of Magnite, Nissan managed to stay in the game. Nissan reported 3,503 units of sales as of June 2021. And if compared to last year which was 576 units in June. The growth is immense.

Volkswagen

Polo and Vento being the key players for the German automaker, VW reported 1,633 units sold in June 2021 and compared to last year it sold around 1,500 units.

Jeep

Riding on the success of the Compass facelift, the American carmaker managed to sell 789 units in June 2021 whereas, in June 2020, it only managed to sell 256 units.

Citroen

French carmaker just entered the Indian market and it has sold only 41 units in June 2021. Which is understandable because the company is relatively new to our market and has currently only one offering in its portfolio and that is C5 Aircross. Although with the launch of C3, we can expect the company to perform better in the coming months.