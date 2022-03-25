Maserati Grecale: The Italian Marque’s Smallest SUV Yet!

After chip shortage delay and many teasers, Maserati has finally revealed its new Coupe SUV, the Grecale. The Maserati Grecale is positioned below its bigger sibling the Maserati Levante. The Maserati Grecale is placed in the segment where it competes with Porsche Macan, BMW X4, Mercedes GLC-coupe. The pricing is not revealed yet. The Maserati Grecale is available in 3 variants; GT, Modena, and Trofeo.

Design

From the front, the Maserati Grecale features a standard Maserati design with the big incurved grille slats and the most known Trident logo on the grille. The design of the headlight is new with the inspiration of the headlight might be taken from the track-oriented supercar the new Maserati MC20. The side design features a low-driving crossover-ish design.

The alloys are dynamically designed for better aerodynamic efficiency. The rear-end features some extreme changes with the new taillight design. Maserati has claimed that the rear design has been influenced by the 1988 Giugiaro-designed 3200 GT sports coupe. The rear bumper is made to be aerodynamic friendly too. The quad exhaust adds to an aesthetic appeal as well as the performance.

Interiors

In the interior, the Grecale is equipped with a leatherette interior and premium materials all over the cabin. The interior features bespoke embroidery and stitching. The top-variant is fitted with the carbon-fiber panel to lose some weight. Speaking about the features, the Maserati Grecale is equipped with some notable features such as digital instrument cluster and a 12.5-inch central infotainment system.

There is a kind of an ergonomic disaster as the climate control buttons or rather controls are now converted into touch-sensitive controls where they are integrated into an 8.8inch touchpad in the center. It is also fitted with a smartphone-compatible charging cubby storage. As an option, you can opt for an optional HUD with best in segment viewing angles, contrast, and brightness. Another option is for larger 20- or 21-inch wheels. You can also go for a high-end 21-speaker Sonus Faber sound system with 1,000 watts of power.

Powertrain

As mentioned before Maserati Grecale is available in 3 variants one of which is the base variant that is the GT variant, the mid-spec variant is Modena, and the top-spec variant the Trofeo. The Base GT variant is powered with a 2.0L Turbocharged engine with mild-hybrid Tech to increase power overall. Moving on to the power this 2.0L Turbocharged engine produces 296 hp of max power at 5,750 rpm and 450 Nm of peak torque from 2,000 rpm.

Now, the Modena variant’s engine is also the same as the GT variant but, this time the engine produces more horsepower which is 325hp of max power, and the same torque as the GT variant which is 450Nm of peak torque. Talking about the sprint time the GT variant does 5.6s from 0-100kmph and the Modena variant does 5.3s. The top-speed of both variants is 240kmph. The engine of both variants is mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The top-spec variant, the Trofeo variant is fitted with the Maserati MC20 derived engine which is the 3.0L V6 engine. This engine produces 523hp of max power at 6,500 rpm and 620Nm of peak torque from 3,000 rpm. The Grecale can hit 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 285kmph. This engine is mated with eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that directs all the power to all wheels. The Grecale is settled up with the AWD setup which is compatible with a limited-slip electronic differential at the Rear.