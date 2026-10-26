Maruti Victoris Aurum Edition Launched With Rs 22,990 Accessory Kit

It has been a year since Maruti Suzuki introduced the Victoris in India, and the company has now marked its first anniversary with a new Aurum Edition. Available for the Strong Hybrid variants, this edition adds copper-coloured detailing, chrome accessories and a few practical additions to the cabin and boot. The accessory kit is priced at Rs 22,990, over and above the price of the SUV.
Maruti Victoris Aurum Edition: What’s New?
The Aurum Edition brings cosmetic changes to the Victoris, with copper inserts and chrome elements added to several parts of the SUV. The package also includes accessories for everyday use.
The exterior additions include:
- Copper-coloured inserts on the front, side and rear skid plate trims.
- Copper-coloured detailing around the wheel arches.
- Chrome garnishes for the front grille and fenders.
- Chrome trim for the bumpers and body-side mouldings.
- Chrome door visors.
The accessory package also includes three additions for the cabin and boot:
- All-weather 3D cabin mats.
- A 3D boot mat.
- A rear boot sill guard.
These accessories add protection against dirt and help protect the boot area from scratches during loading and unloading.
Maruti Victoris Price and Variants
The Rs 22,990 package is available with the Strong Hybrid version of the Victoris. However, Maruti Suzuki has not specified which individual hybrid variants can be equipped with the kit.
Here are the ex-showroom prices of the Strong Hybrid variants as of October 2026.
|Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|VXI
|Rs 16.43 lakh
|ZXI
|Rs 17.85 lakh
|ZXI (O)
|Rs 18.44 lakh
|ZXI Plus
|Rs 19.52 lakh
|ZXI Plus (O)
|Rs 19.99 lakh
The accessory kit costs Rs 22,990 separately. Buyers will need to account for this amount in addition to the price of their selected variant.
Engine and Mileage
The Victoris Strong Hybrid uses a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a small battery pack. The combined system produces 116hp and sends power to the front wheels through an e-CVT automatic transmission.
Maruti Suzuki claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 28.65kpl for the Strong Hybrid. No mechanical changes have been announced with the Aurum Edition, so the engine, transmission and claimed mileage figures continue as before.