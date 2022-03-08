Can The Skoda Slavia Revive The Mid-Size Sedan Segment?

The reason we say the C segment is dying is that year by year, the segment has been seeing little to no action. Whether it’s on a global scale or in India, people prefer SUVs now. This can be attributed to many reasons such as good ground clearance and more road presence than SUVs offer. Now, It might come across as a surprise that Skoda has invested its time, money, and energy into the new Slavia. But, could this sedan make a strong case for itself and make people look up to the segment again? Let’s find out!

What does it do right?

When you look at it(pun intended) the Slavia is eye candy. This sedan is sure to turn heads wherever it goes and it surely is one of the best-looking cars in the segment. Its compact SUV sibling, the Skoda Kushaq, has a ground clearance of 188mm whereas the Slavia itself has got a ground clearance of 179mm. This proves that a sedan cannot be too far away in terms of practicality when compared to an SUV.

Talking about the practicality, the Skoda offers the best-in-segment wheelbase, best-in-segment boot space, and best-in-segment ground clearance. In figures, the Skoda Slavia has 521litres of boot space and 2651mm of wheelbase. It also has a ton of features just like any new SUV. It has a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

Additionally, it is no secret that the Slavia is a hoot to drive thanks to its sedan body style and Skoda’s heritage of making fun to drive cars. The engine options are competent too with the larger 1.5 TSI engine making it the most powerful car in its segment! Lastly, it is packed with every safety feature that you’ll ever need such as brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers, multi-collision braking, 6 airbags, TPMS, HHC, ABS, and EBD, and TCS.

What does it miss out on?

While a lot of things are positive about the Slavia, it does miss out on a few things too. The Slavia misses on to the TDI diesel engine which was one of the most exciting engines offered by Skoda. Many people prefer diesel engines and SUVs like the Creta are a testament to this fact. Many consumers also complain about the after-sales service and cost of ownership of Skoda cars However, Skoda India has mentioned that they have improved on this aspect and hopefully, we should see the change soon.

What do we think?

The Slavia has the makings of a very competent sedan. It certainly injects a fresh lease of life in the segment and people will surely notice it among the sea of SUVs. However, do we think that it will dent the sales of SUVs? Not really! The Slavia will create its own niche with its fanbase but, SUVs have taken off and they might always be popular. With the reasonable price that it commands, the Slavia could very well become the most popular sedans among all!